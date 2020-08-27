Germany bans fans in stadiums until end of 2020

The German government has prolonged a ban on spectators in sporting venues until the end of 2020.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday that large events will be prohibited until the end of the year due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Leagues and teams from around Germany have spent months trying to produce hygiene concepts that could allows fans to return in a limited capacity. Those will have to be put on hold in light of the latest developments.

The news will come as a blow to sports such as Handball, Basketball or Ice Hockey, that are heavily reliant on the income generated by having fans in attendance. Future exceptions may be made in regions with lower infection rates providing a number of criteria are met.

German football preparations on hold

The Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), in cooperation with the Deustche Fußball-Bund (DFB) had presented a reworked hygiene concept to all members of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga.

The 36 clubs were due to vote on the guidelines presented in the statutes at the next general assembly on September 3, which would potentially allow a limited number of fans to attend.

The measures include temperature checks and the use of personalized tickets for spectators. However, it is unclear as to whether those guidelines will be allowed to be put in place for a limited capacity given the German goverment's latest announcement.

dv, jt (AFP, dpa)