Germany bans branch of far-right 'Reichsbürger' movement

For the first time ever, Germany has banned a faction of the far-right "Reichsbürger" movement, a group that denies the existence and authority of the modern-day German government, an Interior Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

Police operations against the group "United German Peoples and Tribes" took place in ten German states early Thursday morning, spokesman Steve Alter said on Twitter.

Read more: Merkel says racist attacks in Germany of 'deepest concern'

He added that the fight against racism and anti-Semitism in Germany will continue even during times of crisis.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has vowed to tackle racism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism following a string of deadly hate crime attacks over the past year.

The Reichsbürger movement, or Imperial Citizens' Movement, denies the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany, the democratic state that was founded in the country after World War II and still governs today. The group believes that the German Empire exists in the form it had back in 1937.

kp/stb (dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.