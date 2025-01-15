  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
LA firesTrump inaugurationGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsGermany

Germany backs plan allowing military to down suspect drones

January 15, 2025

The German government green lit a proposal that would allow the military to shoot down drones flying over critical infrastucture.

https://p.dw.com/p/4pATH
A Eurofighter pictured at Manching air base
Previous legislation allowed the German military to repulse aerial vehicles, force them to land, threaten the use of armed force or to fire warning shotsImage: Uwe Koch/HMB Media/IMAGO

Germany's government on Wednesday said it approved a plan that would allow the military to shoot down drones illegally flying as a last resort.

It comes against the backdrop of several sightings of suspicious drones being flown over key installations.

German cabinet backs plan to shoot down suspicious drones

Drones for espionage, sabotage pose a threat

"The security authorities have noticed that the number of reports of sightings of uncooperative drones over critical infrastructure and military properties in Germany is increasing," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"Drones as a tool for espionage and sabotage can pose a serious threat, especially to our critical infrastructure," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, adding that drones were being used more frequently "since Putin's war of aggression" began nearly three years ago in Ukraine.

Faeser said that it was necessary to make legal provisions allowing the German army to take action "in the event of serious dangers — including, as a last resort, to shoot down illegally flying drones." 

Faeser said this would be in the interests of protecting critical infrastructure and also that it shows Germany "will not be intimidated.”

Confirmed sightings over Bavarian air base

On Monday, authorities in the southern state of Bavaria confirmed that up to 10 mysterious drones had recently been spotted above the Manching air base, which houses a military aerodrome and is where the Eurofighter jet is developed by Airbus.

Investigators had not ruled out espionage as a motive behind the drone flights and the concern was raised that there may be a possible connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, the military can assist the police in forcing an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to change direction or land, threaten to shoot it down or fire warning shots.

kb/sms (AFP, DPA)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.bmi.bund.de