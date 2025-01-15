Germany backs plan allowing military to down suspect drones

The German government green lit a proposal that would allow the military to shoot down drones flying over critical infrastucture.

Germany's government on Wednesday said it approved a plan that would allow the military to shoot down drones illegally flying as a last resort.

It comes against the backdrop of several sightings of suspicious drones being flown over key installations.

Drones for espionage, sabotage pose a threat

"The security authorities have noticed that the number of reports of sightings of uncooperative drones over critical infrastructure and military properties in Germany is increasing," the Interior Ministry said in a statement .

"Drones as a tool for espionage and sabotage can pose a serious threat, especially to our critical infrastructure," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, adding that drones were being used more frequently "since Putin's war of aggression" began nearly three years ago in Ukraine.

Faeser said that it was necessary to make legal provisions allowing the German army to take action "in the event of serious dangers — including, as a last resort, to shoot down illegally flying drones."

Faeser said this would be in the interests of protecting critical infrastructure and also that it shows Germany "will not be intimidated.”

Confirmed sightings over Bavarian air base

On Monday, authorities in the southern state of Bavaria confirmed that up to 10 mysterious drones had recently been spotted above the Manching air base, which houses a military aerodrome and is where the Eurofighter jet is developed by Airbus.

Investigators had not ruled out espionage as a motive behind the drone flights and the concern was raised that there may be a possible connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, the military can assist the police in forcing an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to change direction or land, threaten to shoot it down or fire warning shots.

