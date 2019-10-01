 Germany: Asylum-seeker who killed Kandel teen found dead in prison cell | News | DW | 10.10.2019

News

Germany: Asylum-seeker who killed Kandel teen found dead in prison cell

An Afghan asylum-seeker who was convicted of murdering a 15-year-old German girl in 2017 has been found dead in his prison cell. The murder case sparked months of anti-immigrant rallies and counterprotests.

Police secure the train station in Kandel, Germany in 2018 amid protests over a teen's death (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

Abdul D., an Afghan asylum-seeker convicted of stabbing his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend to death, was found dead at a juvenile prison in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, police and prosecutors said on Thursday.

Authorities said in a statement that Abdul D.'s body was found in his cell and that he had died from an apparent hanging. They added that "there were no indications of foul play" but that prison officials hadn't seen any signs of "suicidal intent."

Prosecutors and police have also launched an investigation "to clarify the exact circumstances" of his death.

The young Afghan was convicted of murder in September 2018 and sentenced to 8.5 years in prison under juvenile law.

Protesters listen to a speech during the right-wing protest in Kandel, Germany (DW/R. Staudenmaier)

The Kandel murder case sparked months of protests from far-right groups

High-profile case

In December 2017, 15-year-old Mia V. was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife outside of a local drugstore in the southwestern German town of Kandel. Both the teen and her parents went to the police to report Abdul D:.'s threatening behavior prior to the attack.

Abdul D. entered Germany in the spring of 2016 and was registered as an unaccompanied minor. Prosecutors argued in court that the young Afghan acted out of jealousy and was seeking revenge for the breakup.

The case sparked outrage across Germany, with far-right groups staging demonstrations for months in Kandel.The focus of the protests shifted away from focusing on Mia V.'s death and became platforms for anti-refugee and anti-Islam sentiments. Counterprotesters also staged demonstrations calling for diversity.

rs/sms (dpa, AFP, AP)

