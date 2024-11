Phil Gayle | Nick Connolly

11/04/2024 November 4, 2024

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock went to Kyiv today, where she was briefed on the deployment of German anti-aircraft tanks. Political turbulence in Berlin has some in Ukraine worried Germany might not be a reliable partner in the future. Baerbock attempted to alleviate those fears, expressing Germany's unwavering support.