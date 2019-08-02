 Germany: Artwork stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish family | News | DW | 05.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Artwork stolen by Nazis returned to Jewish family

The works of art have been given back to the descendents of the orignal owners. The Nazis took the pieces unlawfully and their return was part of a ceremony at the Bavarian National Museum in Munich.

Kurt Zeitler, Deputy Director of the State Collection of Prints and Drawings, Frank Matthias Kammel, Director General of the Bavarian National Museum, Hardy Langer, representative of the community of heirs, Bernd Sibler (CSU), Bavarian Minister of State for Science and Art, and Bernhard Maaz, art historian and Director General of the Bayerische state collections of paintings, stand next to the painting Auf dem Eise

Descendants of a Jewish couple were reunited with nine works of art on Monday, more than 80 years after the Nazis stole the paintings, casts and engravings.

The return took place in a ceremony at the Bavarian National Museum in Munich, with Art Minister Bernd Sibler handing over the pieces along with the Director General of the museum, Frank Matthias Kammel, and the Deputy Director, Kurt Zeitler.

The artworks include five paintings, three color casts, created at the end of the 19th century, and a wooden panel with ivory. They were confiscated in Munich in 1938.

Read more: Trial for mass theft of Baselitz art starts in Munich

Stolen paintings returned after Nazi confiscation

The artworks were stolen from a Jewish couple in 1938

The couple, Julius and Semaya Franziska Davidsohn, had lost the works of art due to their persecution by the Nazis.

"Despite the documented confiscation in 1938, it was very difficult to find the rightful heirs," Art Minister Minister Sibler confirmed in an interview with regional broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.

"Because of the Holocaust, there were no children, and then it was a question of who is entitled to inherit the art. These were difficult legal disputes," he said.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German museum returns indigenous remains to Australia

The human remains of a Yidinji king are going back to Australia 130 years after they came into German possession. Australia has described the handover, one of three set to take place in April, as a record return. (09.04.2019)  

Germany returns Nazi-looted painting to Italy's Uffizi Gallery

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has hand-delivered Jan van Huysum's "Vase of Flowers." It was stolen from the gallery in Florence by a German soldier in 1943. (19.07.2019)  

US judge rules Spanish museum can keep Nazi-looted Pissarro painting

A US court has ruled that a Spanish museum legally purchased a prized French Impressionist painting looted by Nazis. The judge criticized Spain for not following "moral commitments" to return the Camille Pissarro work. (01.05.2019)  

Nazi-era stolen painting returned to Jewish owners' descendants

Gaston Prosper Levy's family had to wait more than six months to get the painting after it was found in a German art collection. Activists suspect there may be many more stolen artworks in the collection. (03.07.2019)  

'Hitler paintings' go unsold at Nuremberg auction

A set of paintings that were attributed to Adolf Hitler have failed to find buyers at a highly controversial auction. The sale took place after a number of paintings were seized on suspicion they were fake. (09.02.2019)  

Trial for mass theft of Georg Baselitz art starts in Munich

Three men stand accused of stealing and trying to sell works by the German artist Georg Baselitz. On the trial's first day, a suspect made a shocking revelation: One of the highly-valued artworks has been destroyed. (10.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Related content

Borussia Dortmund v Udinese Calcio | Mats Hummels

German Supercup: The big issues in Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich 02.08.2019

Saturday's curtain-raiser to the new season could see €250 million of talent make their debuts. Mats Hummels is expected to line up against the club that sold him and there are some intriguing tactical questions.

Maas reist nach Italien

Germany returns Nazi-looted painting to Italy's Uffizi Gallery 19.07.2019

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has hand-delivered Jan van Huysum's "Vase of Flowers." It was stolen from the gallery in Florence by a German soldier in 1943.

NDR Panorama Still | SS-Mann Karl M. war 1944 an der Ermordung von 86 Zivilisten beteiligt

Germany: Former SS soldier charged with hate speech 24.07.2019

Karl M. was an SS member complicit in the murder of over 80 people in France in 1944. He had disputed whether the Nazis murdered six million Jews in the Holocaust.

Advertisement