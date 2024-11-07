Germany arrests US citizen on suspicion of spying for China

Federal prosecutors say the US citizen is suspected of offering Chinese intelligence access to information he acquired when working for the US military. His residence was also being searched.

Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday that it had arrested a US national, identified as Martin D., on suspicion of offering to spy for China.

"The accused is strongly suspected of having declared himself willing to conduct espionage agent activities to a foreign intelligence service," prosecutors said in a statement.

The man was arrested in the western city of Frankfurt. Prosecutors said his apartment was also searched.

What are the allegations?

"Until recently, Martin D. worked for the US military services in Germany," prosecutors said. "In 2024, he contacted Chinese state officials and offered to them to forward senstitive information belonging to the US military to an intelligence service in China."

Prosecutors said he had acquired the data during his time working with the military. They did not say whether his offer had been accepted or whether he had delivered any information.

The investigations were conducted in close coordination with Germany's domestic intelligence agency, prosecutors said.

The suspect was expected to appear at an arraignment hearing after his arrest later on Thursday.

