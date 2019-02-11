 Germany arrests two Syrians for alleged crimes against humanity | News | DW | 13.02.2019

News

Germany arrests two Syrians for alleged crimes against humanity

German serious crimes police arrested two alleged former Syrian secret service agents on charges of crimes against humanity committed in Syria. Both men are accused of torture, and one is also accused of murder.

The logo of police in Rheinland Palatinate (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

Germany's investigative police force (Bundeskriminalamt) have arrested two alleged former employees of the Syrian secret service in Germany for suspected crimes against humanity while working for the intelligence service in Syria.

Federal prosecutors said the two men, 56-year-old Anwar R. and 42-year-old Eyad A., were arrested by federal police in Berlin and Rhineland-Palatinate state. They both left Syria in 2012.

Prosecutors said that Anwar R., a high-ranking member of Syria's General Intelligence Service, is accused of participating in the abuse of detainees at a prison he oversaw in Damascus.

As lead investigator, the man allegedly ordered the use of systematic and brutal torture on anti-government activists between the end of April 2011 and the beginning of September 2012

Eyad A., prosecutors said, was part of a unit that arrested hundreds of activists and brought them to the prison run by the other suspect.

Between the beginning of July 2011 and mid-January 2012, Eyad A. is suspected of helping to kill two people and torture and physically abuse at least 2,000 people.

Prosecutors said the Syrian regime has been using brutal force to suppress all opposition activities critical of the government throughout the country since April 2011, and  the Syrian secret services played an essential role.

Syria: The fate of Germany's IS wives

law/jm (AFP, dpa)

