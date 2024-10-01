Germany arrests Chinese national on suspicion of spying

The Chinese citizen was arrested in Leipzig, where she worked at the airport. She is accused of passing on information about the transport of military equipment to another suspected agent.

The German public prosecutor's office said Tuesday a Chinese woman had been arrested on suspicion of being an intelligence agent for a Chinese secret service.

The suspect, identified as Yaqi X., has worked for a company that provides logistical services at the Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said X. used her position to gather information on "the transport of military equipment and persons with connections to a German arms company."

Connection to another suspected agent

From mid-August 2023 until mid-February 2024, X. "repeatedly" provided information to Jian G., a separately prosecuted suspect, according to the prosecutor's statement.

The information included details about flights, freight and passengers at the airport, as well as transportation of military equipment.

A former employee of far-right politician Maximilian Krah, G. was arrested in April on suspicion of espionage.

According to the prosecutor's office, G. allegedly spied on Chinese opposition members in Germany and passed on information about negotiations and decisions in the European Parliament to the secret service.

Krah, a member of the European Parliament and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has had his offices searched earlier this year in connection to the case against G..

fb/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. Sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.