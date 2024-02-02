Germany: Are the protests hurting the far right?

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party remains in the spotlight for its rightwing extremist tendencies. Are Germany's ongoing protests against the far right taking a toll on its voter support?

For weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have been taking to the streets across Germany to demonstrate against right-wing extremism. And they are enjoying widespread support.

Three-quarters of the participants in the latest survey by pollster Infratest Dimap say that public demonstrations are the right thing to do, but 50% of them doubt that the protests against the far right will continue in the long term. Some 39% now say right-wing extremism is the greatest danger to German democracy, a 19% rise from 15 months ago. The research institute surveyed a total of 1,303 selected German voters from January 29 to 31.

The street protests were triggered by a report published by the journalists' network Correctiv on January 10, which included details of a meeting between right-wing extremists and some politicians from the Alternative for Germany (AfD), who discussed plans to expel millions of people of immigrant background from Germany.

Germany's far-right AfD sees drop in popularity To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The AfD, which has been flying high in the polls in the past two years, has lost 3% of voter support compared to last month, but at 19% remains the second strongest party in the country.

The center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its regional Bavarian ally, the Christian Social Union (CSU) came in at the top at 30% — slightly weaker than a month ago.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) have gained two points (to 16%) and the Green Party gained one (to 14%). Their coalition partner, the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), headed by Finance Minister Christian Lindner, however, dropped below 5% voter support, which would put them below the threshold for representation in the federal parliament, the Bundestag.

The socialist Left Party also fell below the threshold. At the same time, the new Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), founded by Left Party renegade Sahra Wagenknecht, would manage to get into parliament for the first time with 5% support if there were an election now.

Party loyalty of AfD voters is solidifying

In September 2023, 80% of the AfD's supporters said they did not care whether parts of the AfD were classified as right-wing extremist by Germany's domestic intelligence agency. That number now stands at 66%.

Only 43% of the AfD supporters polled said they could imagine voting for any of the other major parties, down from 54% in September 2023.

Four in ten of the survey's participants said they thought it is good that the AfD is strongly committed to limiting immigration to Germany. Almost half of all respondents also said they appreciate that the AfD at least names the problems the country has, even if they do not offer any solutions.

One in two respondents also said the demonstrations against the far right just distract from what they see as the real problems: Climate change, inflation and uncontrolled immigration.

The belief that the ruling three-way coalition can solve the problems in Germany has dwindled — only 17% of participants said they are satisfied with the government's performance. While Defense Minister Boris Pistorius continues to be the most popular politician, Chancellor Olaf Scholz enjoys 20% support, main opposition leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) 29% and AfD co-chair Alice Weidel garnered 21% voter support in the monthly survey.

This article was originally written in German.

