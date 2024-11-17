Germany approves more professional visas amid labor shortage

Europe's largest economy is on target to grant 200,000 visas for skilled job seekers by the end of the year, a 10% jump compared to last year, when immigration reforms were first rolled out.

The number of skilled worker visas issued by Germany is on course to rise 10% in 2024 compared to last year, the government said on Sunday, a year after immigration rules were eased to boost the labor market.

Germany continues to face chronic labor shortages, with around 1.34 million jobs currently vacant.

Berlin last year adopted a points-based system inspired by Canada known as the Opportunity Card, which makes it easier for professionals and university graduates to enter the country, study and search for work.

Skilled workers from non-European Union states are now allowed to enter Germany without first having their qualifications recognized.

How have the reforms worked out?

A joint statement from three German government ministries said by the end of the year, some 200,000 professional visas will have been awarded.

"This represents an increase of over 10%" compared to 2023, the statement said.

The statement added that there was "great interest" in visas to study in Germany, complete vocational training here, or have foreign qualifications recognized.

The number of visas issued to students from non-EU states rose by over 20%. For vocational trainees, the rise was even steeper — around two-thirds — and the number of people seeking to have their foreign professional qualifications recognized jumped by almost one-half.

"Talented young people can more easily complete their training and studies in Germany," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said. "Thanks to the Opportunity Card, people with experience and potential can now find a suitable job more quickly and easily," she added.

The reforms were also hailed by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who highlighted the country's continued labor shortages.

"Every year, Germany lacks 400,000 bright minds and even more hands that make our country strong ... This is slowing down our economy ... With the Skilled Immigration Act, we have created the most modern immigration law in Europe and finally turned the visa process on its head."

How does the Opportunity Card work?

A points system is used to determine whether someone is eligible for the Opportunity Card, based on qualifications, knowledge and experience.

There are extra points for qualifying for an occupation listed as having a shortage of workers, partial recognition of foreign qualifications, age, German and English language skills and a previous connection to Germany.

Those applying must show funds of about €1,000 ($1,050) per month for the duration of their stay.

Germany has created around 1.6 million jobs over the past five years — with 89% of positions taken by foreigners.

But immigration remains a hot-button issue, with critics complaining that the country has struggled to integrate more than a million migrants, many fleeing the Syrian civil war, who were welcomed in 2015/6 by then-Chancellor Angela Merkel. Another wave of immigration has also reached Germany since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine in early 2022.

Currently polling with about 19% support nationwide, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is hoping toboost its following in the snap election scheduled for February by focusing on curbing immigration.

