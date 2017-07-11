Germany approves COVID vaccine mandate for medical staff

Lawmakers in Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, voted on Friday in favor of updating Germany's infection protection law in a bid to curb the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.
Among the measures is Germany's first coronavirus vaccine mandate — currently limited to health workers.
A few hours later, the new measures were given the green light from the upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's newly inaugurated government has made combating the pandemic a priority, as concerns over a new spike in cases grow as the Christmas holidays draw closer.
What is the partial vaccine mandate?
The changes include measures aimed at getting people vaccinated and speeding up the booster shot campaign — and are initially valid until March 15, 2022.
Medical workers in hospitals, nursing homes, doctors' offices, facilities for people with disabilities and other health facilities will now be asked to show proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19.
Only health workers who can provide a medical reason for not getting the jab will be exempt from the mandate.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who is an epidemiologist, said it was unacceptable that some people at hospitals and care homes are still not vaccinated.
"This vaccine mandate is necessary because it's completely unacceptable that, after two years of pandemic, people who have entrusted their care to us are dying unnecessarily in institutions because unvaccinated people work there,'' he said. "We cannot accept this."
Andrew Ullmann, an MP with the Free Democrats (FDP) who are part of the new governing coalition, emphasized that while personal freedom is paramount, "freedom always comes with responsibility."
"We have to be aware that we have a responsibility that comes with the freedom and that responsibility is for other people to be sure that they are safe," Ullmann, who is a physician, told DW. "This means that our hospitals are not overwhelmed by the cases of COVID-19."
German lawmakers are set to debate another, likely more contentious bill in the coming weeks on a vaccine mandate that would apply to everyone.
What are the other changes?
The new measures also expand who is allowed to vaccinate people against COVID — expanding the group to include dentists, veterinarians and pharmacists.
The changes to the infection protection law also make it legally possible once again to close bars, clubs, restaurants, and theaters as well as cultural and sporting events.
Hospitals will also receive more financial assistance to help offset the costs of having to cancel surgeries and other procedures due to an influx of COVID-19 patients.
What is the status of Germany's vaccine campaign?
Just over 69% of people in Germany are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — short of former Chancellor Angela Merkel's aim of a minimum 75% vaccination rate, and considerably lower than some other European Union countries.
In recent weeks, Germany has logged record-high numbers of new cases. Numerous cases of the omicron variant have also been recorded.
While new infections have started to drop over the past seven days, hospitals have warned that while the case numbers are falling, the country's hospitalizations will likely peak over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
The number of unvaccinated people has been blamed as a key factor in a surge of new virus cases in recent weeks.
rs/sms (AFP, dpa, AP)
-
Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave
ICUs are full
Hospitalization rates — the number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 — have reached the highest levels of last December. Intensive care units are filling up, patients have to be transported across the country to hospitals that still have capacity. Operations have to be cancelled, leaving cancer sufferers and other patients in the lurch.
-
Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave
Longer stays
A COVID-19 patient with venous access lines and a tracheostomy sits in the intensive care unit of Dresden's municipal hospital. Using hospitalization rates as an incidence value is controversial: They show the incidence of infection, but only with a delay. Also, many COVID patients are younger than in previous waves. They spend longer in intensive care, meaning beds are not freed up as quickly.
-
Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave
Final warning
Undertakers have been overwhelmed, with coffins lined up here in front of a crematorium oven. On one of the lids, the word "Corona" has been written in chalk — a warning to the people who work there. The elderly and the unvaccinated are still most at risk of dying of the virus, but there are more and more breakthrough infections.
-
Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave
Fears for the elderly...
In recent weeks, there have been numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes and retirement communities in which residents have died. This is one reason why the German government is considering mandatory vaccinations for health care workers. Italy, France and Greece have already made the move, and Austria will soon follow suit.
-
Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave
...and for the young
Self-testing in kindergartens and schools is now routine for children. No other population group is tested as regularly and extensively for COVID-19. Yet the incidence among 5 to 14-year-olds is up to three times higher than average. In an effort to stem a rise in cases, the European Medicines Agency approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on November 25.
-
Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave
Virus along for the ride
Since last week, new rules have applied in trains, trams and buses, such as here in Hamburg: Only those who have been vaccinated, tested negative, or have recently recovered from infection can use them. Drivers and on-board personnel are supposed to enforce this rule, but can only really do spot checks. Mask-wearing is still mandatory; those who don't comply face fines of up to €150 (about $170).
-
Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave
Drive-through vaccination
Because the vaccination rate is faltering, the German government intends to focus once again on low-threshold vaccination incentives, like vaccination drive-ins and mobile vaccination teams. It also wants to push ahead as fast as possible with the third booster vaccination — to "winter-proof" Germany's population, as Olaf Scholz, the presumed chancellor-elect, has said.
-
Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave
Open wide...
Given the increasing number of breakthrough infections and the decline in vaccination protection after six months, it seems that this is sorely needed. The only other thing that will help is systematic testing. For just one month, from October 11 to November 11, people were required to pay for tests, but these are now free again — irrespective of vaccination status.
-
Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave
My home is my office
Anyone who doesn't absolutely have to commute to work should therefore stay at home. The original working-from-home requirement ended in Germany in June — but now it's back. With infection rates spiraling, reducing contacts has to take precedence. Wherever possible, workplaces have been relocated back to the home office — to the kitchen table, or the sofa.
-
Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave
Lebkuchen or lockdown?
Christmas markets are starting to open in German towns, although many, like this one in Freiburg, have strict access rules and have limited visitor numbers. However, the state of Bavaria has responded to the extremely high infection rates by clamping down. Municipalities with a seven-day incidence of more than 1,000 must go into lockdown, and their Christmas markets must also remain closed.
-
Germany caught up in fourth COVID wave
Tragic number
A man in a cemetery in Bonn mourns his dead wife — one of the 100,000 people in Germany who have died of COVID-19. Over the past few weeks, the number of those dying of COVID and infected with the virus has risen daily. On October 1, it was 66. On November 18, the Robert Koch Institute recorded 201 such deaths.
Author: Thomas Latschan