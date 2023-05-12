Germany: Apartment blast near Düsseldorf 'targeted attack'

Police have said a man attacked them with a burning liquid during a routine check on Thursday. German media has also reported that a second body had been found at the scene.

Following reports of an explosion in a high-rise building in Germany on Thursday, police said on Friday that officers and rescue services on the scene had been attacked with a burning liquid.

Investigators said that a 57-year-old man, who was arrested on Thursday, intentionally threw the substance at officers who were responding to calls of an individual in distress.

Initial reports had described an explosion going off as emergency services opened the door to the apartment in the high-rise residential building in Ratingen, a town close to the major city of Düsseldorf in western Germany.

Local police chief Dietmar Henning said that five people were left with life-threatening injuries, with another four fire officers suffering serious wounds. Some 22 others came away lightly injured.

Five individuals were put into an artificial coma, with some having suffered serious burns.

What we know so far

Emergency services arrived on the scene after neighbors called in to say that a woman's post box had not been emptied for a while and expressed concerns over her well-being.

The man believed to be behind the explosion is also believed to be the woman's son.

What had initially been a routine check, then escalated with dozens of ambulances, police vehicles and fire trucks deployed to the scene.

Snipers were also sent to rooftops as a safety measure.

Police also found a body of an older woman in the apartment which appeared to have been there for a while. Investigators are still looking into whether the body was that of the suspect's mother.

Public broadcasters ZDF and WDR reported on Friday that a second body was also found. This second person reportedly died during the police operation as they were in need of hourly care which they did not receive during that time.

Prosecutors in Düsseldorf have described the suspect's actions as "attempted homicide." The man is expected to be taken before a magistrate's court on Friday.

