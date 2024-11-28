Germany: Antisemitic incidents in Berlin hit record levels

Multiple incidents were reported daily, leading to the highest annual total since documenting antisemitic incidents began and the year is not over yet.

The number of antisemitic incidents in Berlin during the first six months of 2024 has already surpassed the total for the whole of last year, according to a new report published on Thursday.

Germany's Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism (RIAS) documented 1,383 incidents in the German capital, averaging seven to eight per day.

This figure exceeds the 1,270 incidents recorded throughout 2023 and represents the highest annual count since RIAS began documenting antisemitic incidents in 2015.

What the RIAS report said about antisemitic incidents in Berlin

There were two cases of extreme violence and 23 attacks cited among the incidents reported between January and June this year.

The reporting office said there were also 37 instances of targeted property damage, including 21 cases involving memorials, 28 threats, and 1,240 cases of abusive behavior.

RIAS described the nature of these incidents as alarming, with reports of Jewish or Israeli children being beaten or spat upon by classmates.

There was also a significant increase in antisemitic incidents at educational institutions, with 74 cases reported, including 27 at schools.

Links to Israel and Gaza

According to RIAS, there have been 230 cases reported per month since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the ensuing Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

In 71.6% of the cases, the incidents were related to Israel.

The report highlights a trend of antisemitic expressions becoming increasingly socially acceptable. The report said this includes actions like attacking and questioning the legitimacy of Israel, downplaying the Holocaust, and using direct antisemitic insults.

The report emphasized the need to provide full support for victims of antisemitism. It also highlights the importance of raising public awareness and implementing stricter policies to address antisemitism effectively.

lo/zc (epd, DW Sources)