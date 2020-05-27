Germany: Anti-Semitic, political crimes rise

The deadly attacks in Hanau and Halle and the shooting of Walter Lübcke all took place in 2019. The latest statistics show politically driven attacks are rising in Germany.
Politically motivated crime recorded by police in Germany has risen by 14% in a year, latest Interior Ministry statistics show.
In 2019 there were around 41,000 incidents, up from just over 36,000 the year before, according to data released on Wednesday.
Anti-Semitic crime increased across Germany by 13% – a total of 93% were carried out by people driven by extreme right-wing beliefs.
Crime driven by right-wing views, as a whole, increased by 9.4%. It accounted for more than half of all recorded politically motivated crimes in 2019.
Crime motivated by extreme Islamic views dropped by over 27% in a year to 425.
The figures are incoming statistics, meaning crimes are recorded at initial suspicion. Insults, bodily harm, arson as well as murder are all included in the numbers.
A deadly year
The figures report on incidents in 2019 — the year that saw a number of deadly attacks carried out by people holding extreme right-wing views. These include the deadly Halle and Hanau incidents, as well as the murder of pro-refugee regional official Walter Lübcke.
The data was released ahead of Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and head of the Federal Criminal Police Office Holger Münch presenting the statistics later on Wednesday.
'Intensified fight against anti-Semitism'
In response, the German Association of Judges called for an intensified fight against anti-Semitism.
Federal Executive Director Sven Rebehn told German national news agency RND that the bill put forward in 2019 to combat far-right extremist violence in Germany "is the right response from the constitutional state, in light of increasing anti-Jewish crimes and right-wing extremist incitement."
Police crack down on far-right group
The data was released as police in Germany on Wednesday raided 25 premises linked to 31 suspected members of anti-government Reich Citizens Movement — a movement that overlaps with far-right extremist groups. The group was suspected of manufacturing fake documents, including passports, driver's licenses and birth certificates. The raids took place in the states of Hesse and Baden-Württemberg.
A faction of the group was officially banned by Seehofer in March for its anti-Semitic and right-wing sympathies.
