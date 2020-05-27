 Germany: Anti-Semitic, political crimes rise | News | DW | 27.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Anti-Semitic, political crimes rise

The deadly attacks in Hanau and Halle and the shooting of Walter Lübcke all took place in 2019. The latest statistics show politically driven attacks are rising in Germany.

Demonstrations in Hamburg on February 19, 020 after a man with an alleged racist motive shot ten people in Halle

Politically motivated crime recorded by police in Germany has risen by 14% in a year, latest Interior Ministry statistics show.

In 2019 there were around 41,000 incidents, up from just over 36,000 the year before, according to data released on Wednesday.

Anti-Semitic crime increased across Germany by 13% – a total of 93% were carried out by people driven by extreme right-wing beliefs.

Crime driven by right-wing views, as a whole, increased by 9.4%. It accounted for more than half of all recorded politically motivated crimes in 2019.

Crime motivated by extreme Islamic views dropped by over 27% in a year to 425.

The figures are incoming statistics, meaning crimes are recorded at initial suspicion. Insults, bodily harm, arson as well as murder are all included in the numbers.

Read more: Germany and right-wing extremism: The new dimension of terrorism

A deadly year

The figures report on incidents in 2019 — the year that saw a number of deadly attacks carried out by people holding extreme right-wing views. These include the deadly Halle and Hanau incidents, as well as the murder of pro-refugee regional official Walter Lübcke.

The data was released ahead of Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and head of the Federal Criminal Police Office Holger Münch presenting the statistics later on Wednesday.

'Intensified fight against anti-Semitism'

In response, the German Association of Judges called for an intensified fight against anti-Semitism.

Federal Executive Director Sven Rebehn told German national news agency RND that the bill put forward in 2019 to combat far-right extremist violence in Germany "is the right response from the constitutional state, in light of increasing anti-Jewish crimes and right-wing extremist incitement."

Read more: Germany: Anti-Semitism despite remembrance culture

Police crack down on far-right group

The data was released as police in Germany on Wednesday raided 25 premises linked to 31 suspected members of anti-government Reich Citizens Movement — a movement that overlaps with far-right extremist groups. The group was suspected of manufacturing fake documents, including passports, driver's licenses and birth certificates. The raids took place in the states of Hesse and Baden-Württemberg.

A faction of the group was officially banned by Seehofer in March for its anti-Semitic and right-wing sympathies.

kmm/aw (dpa, KNA)

Watch video 01:39

Germany bans anti-Semitic 'Reich Citizens' group

DW sends out a daily selection of news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany announces plans to combat far-right extremism and online hate speech

After the deadly attack on a synagogue and killing of a politician, the German government has set out its new measures to tackle far-right extremist violence. Opposition politicians say the plans are long overdue. (30.10.2019)  

German far-right crimes rise

Germany recorded over 22,000 right-wing extremist crimes last year, according to preliminary interior ministry statistics. And twice as many weapons permits were issued than the previous year. (07.04.2020)  

Germany: No let-up in anti-Jewish crimes

Germany experienced 2,000 crimes against Jews and Jewish institutions last year, a 13% rise on the previous year, according to a Sunday newspaper. That’s about 1 in 20 of all politically motivated offenses. (10.05.2020)  

Combat 18: The neo-Nazi network facing a ban in Germany

Germany may soon ban the neo-Nazi group Combat 18 as a terrorist organization. Given Germany's history, and a recent killing allegedly tied to neo-Nazi circles, the main mystery may be why it hasn't been banned yet. (05.07.2019)  

Germany: Far-right extremists attack police during Father's Day operation

The alleged far-right attackers reportedly shouted "Sieg Heil" and threw glasses and other objects. Police subsequently found weapons and right-wing extremist propaganda material. (22.05.2020)  

Germany bans branch of far-right 'Reichsbürger' movement

Police operations have been carried out around Germany against a branch of the far-right "Reichsbürger" or "Imperial Citizens' Movement," denies the existence of the modern-day German government. (19.03.2020)  

German police raid suspected far-right groups

The police said the targets were suspected members of the banned group Storm Brigade. Police confirmed the raids took place in four German states and that 10 houses were searched in total. (30.07.2019)  

Germany: Eleven dead in suspected far-right attack

Nine people were killed in two shootings at hookah bars in the city. The suspected attacker was later found dead in his home next to his mother's corpse. (20.02.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany: Gunman kills nine in attacks on two shisha bars  

Related content

Deutschland Leipzig Demonstration gegen Indymedia-Verbot

Germany sees rise in political crimes 27.05.2020

New crime statistics show that Germany witnessed a rise in anti-Semitic and politically motivated crimes. But there was also a drop in crimes with a extremist religious motive.

Symbolbild Rechtsextreme

Germany: Far-right extremists attack police during Father's Day operation 22.05.2020

The alleged far-right attackers reportedly shouted "Sieg Heil" and threw glasses and other objects. Police subsequently found weapons and right-wing extremist propaganda material.

Symbolbild Polizei-Einsatz

Germany: No let-up in anti-Jewish crimes 10.05.2020

Germany experienced 2,000 crimes against Jews and Jewish institutions last year, a 13% rise on the previous year, according to a Sunday newspaper. That’s about 1 in 20 of all politically motivated offenses.

Advertisement