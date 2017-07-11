Germany: Anti-Semitic attack at Hamburg synagogue

A man dressed in military fatigues attacked a student outside synagogue in the German city of Hamburg, according to media reports.
A man attacked a Jewish student outside the Hohe Weide synagogue in Hamburg on Sunday, according to reports in German media.
The man swung a shovel, injuring the student before the synagogue's security personnel were able to restrain him. He was later taken into custody by Hamburg police.
The victim suffered serious injuries to the head and was brought to a local hospital for treatment, the daily Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.
The attack comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of a deadly Yom Kippur synagogue attack in the eastern German city of Halle.
sms/dr (Süddeutsche Zeitung, Hamburger Morgenpost)