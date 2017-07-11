 Germany: Anti-Semitic attack at Hamburg synagogue | News | DW | 04.10.2020

News

Germany: Anti-Semitic attack at Hamburg synagogue

A man dressed in military fatigues attacked a student outside synagogue in the German city of Hamburg, according to media reports.

Hohe Weide Synagoge in Hamburg (Achim Duwent/teamwork/Imago Images)

A man attacked a Jewish student outside the Hohe Weide synagogue in Hamburg on Sunday, according to reports in German media.

The man swung a shovel, injuring the student before the synagogue's security personnel were able to restrain him. He was later taken into custody by Hamburg police.

The victim suffered serious injuries to the head and was brought to a local hospital for treatment, the daily Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The attack comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of a deadly Yom Kippur synagogue attack in the eastern German city of Halle.

Watch video 02:59

Germany's Jews mark Yom Kippur a year after attack

sms/dr  (Süddeutsche Zeitung, Hamburger Morgenpost)

