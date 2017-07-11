Germany: Anti-Semitic attack at Hamburg synagogue

A man attacked a Jewish student outside the Hohe Weide synagogue in Hamburg on Sunday, according to reports in German media.

The man swung a shovel, injuring the student before the synagogue's security personnel were able to restrain him. He was later taken into custody by Hamburg police.

The victim suffered serious injuries to the head and was brought to a local hospital for treatment, the daily Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The attack comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of a deadly Yom Kippur synagogue attack in the eastern German city of Halle.

Watch video 02:59 Share Germany's Jews mark Yom Kippur Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3j8AL Germany's Jews mark Yom Kippur a year after attack

sms/dr (Süddeutsche Zeitung, Hamburger Morgenpost)