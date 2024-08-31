Germany: Anti-far-right protests held ahead of state polls

Voters in Saxony and Thuringia pick their state lawmakers on Sunday, with the far-right AfD expected to do well. Ahead of the election, protesters rallied in Erfurt and other cities against the anti-immigration party.

Hundreds of people took part in a demonstration on Saturday against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is on course for victory in at least one of two regional elections in eastern Germany.

The protest was held in downturn Erfurt, the capital of Thuringia state, where one of the votes for the regional parliament will take place on Sunday. The other is in the state of Saxony.

The Erfurt march was arranged by the "Auf die Plätze" (On Your Marks) alliance.

Many holding banners and chanting, the protesters moved through Erfurt's city center to the main Cathedral Square or Domplatz.

Protest coincided with AfD rally

The AfD was due to hold a rally in the square later Saturday to mark the end of the election campaign, featuring local firebrand Björn Höcke and party co-chair Alice Weidel.

Höcke is well-known across Germany for his radical views and highly controversial comments, including two convictions for knowingly quoting a Nazi slogan in speeches.

"We will not allow the AfD to dominate the election weekend with their extreme right-wing agitation, intimidate people and misuse our city as a stage for their propaganda," the anti-far-right protest alliance was cited by DPA news agency as stating.

Some protest signs made comparions between an AfD victory and Germany's Nazi era Image: Wolfgang Rattay/REUTERS

Protests were also held in several other eastern cities, including Dresden, Görlitz and Zwickau.

AfD set to be biggest in Thuringia

The AfD is on course to secure around 30% of the vote in Sunday's election in Thuringia, followed — with a significant gap — by the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the new populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance BSW and the socialist Left Party.

In Saxony, polls put the AfD behind the CDU, but within the margin of error, and with the populist leftist BSW in third place.

Both elections are expected to deal a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition, amid deep voter dissatisfaction over economic weakness, the East lagging the West and high levels of immigration.

The mainstream parties have refused to work with the AfD, meaning that even if the party secures victory on Sunday, it would likely be unable to form a coalition in either state.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has categorized the AfD in Thuringia and Saxony, as a right-wing extremist organization.

