Germany: Annual inflation hits highest rate since 1993

Consumer prices in Germany rose by 3.1% in 2021 according to preliminary data released by the Federal Statistical Office on Thursday.

It is the highest inflation rate since 1993.

Rising energy costs and supply bottlenecks largely drove the surge in the cost of living.

In 2020, Germany's inflation was still relatively low at 0.5%, but by December 2021, the monthly inflation rate stood at 5.3%.

It was the second time since reunification that German inflation topped the 5% mark, after coming in at 5.2% in November.

Inflation expected to remain high in 2022

Economists say it could take a while before German inflation rates fall again.

The rise in energy prices was expected to remain the biggest driver of increases in prices.

"The sharp rise in natural gas prices is not likely to reach consumers until the beginning of 2022 due to the existence of long-term contracts with gas suppliers in many cases," the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research told the dpa press agency.

"There is still a sense that (euro area) inflation could surprise to the upside for longer than expected, so markets have to position for the view that the ECB could capitulate and move earlier on rates," Mizuho rates strategist Peter McCallum to the Reuters news agency.

The European Central Bank is striving for an annual inflation rate of 2%

