 Germany: Annual inflation hits highest rate since 1993 | News | DW | 06.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Annual inflation hits highest rate since 1993

Rising energy prices have been the main factor in annual inflation in Germany jumping to 3.1%, the highest rate in nearly three decades.

A person remover a banknote from a wallet

The cost of living in Germany has dramatically increased in 2021.

Consumer prices in Germany rose by 3.1% in 2021. It's the highest inflation rate since 1993, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Thursday.

The surge in the cost of living was largely driven by by rising energy costs and supply bottlenecks. The annual inflation rate climbed to 5.3% in December after a 5.2% increase in November.

This is a developing story that will be updated

lo/rt (dpa, AFP)

Advertisement