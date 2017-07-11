Germany: Annual inflation hits highest rate since 1993

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Rising energy prices have been the main factor in annual inflation in Germany jumping to 3.1%, the highest rate in nearly three decades.
Consumer prices in Germany rose by 3.1% in 2021. It's the highest inflation rate since 1993, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Thursday.
The surge in the cost of living was largely driven by by rising energy costs and supply bottlenecks. The annual inflation rate climbed to 5.3% in December after a 5.2% increase in November.
lo/rt (dpa, AFP)