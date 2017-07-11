Germany: Annual inflation hits highest rate since 1993

Consumer prices in Germany rose by 3.1% in 2021. It's the highest inflation rate since 1993, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Thursday.

The surge in the cost of living was largely driven by by rising energy costs and supply bottlenecks. The annual inflation rate climbed to 5.3% in December after a 5.2% increase in November.

lo/rt (dpa, AFP)