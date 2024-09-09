Germany announces widening of checks to all land borders

The German Interior Ministry has announced a widening of temporary checks to all the country's borders. Berlin says the move is necessary to tackle irregular migration and protect domestic security.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Monday announced an extension of passport controls along all of the country's land borders.

The minister said the checks, to curb the number of people entering Germany without visas, are part of a bid to limit irregular migration and address threats from Islamist terror groups and cross-border criminal organizations.

Germany's neighbors are all fellow members of the Schengen Zone, within which there are usually no restrictions and checks on travel.

Reports citing government sources said Faeser had already informed the European Commission of the measures.

Long-standing debate over immigration and the asylum system in Germany have intensified in recent weeks after a deadly knife attack in the western German city of Solingen earlier this month.

The suspected attacker, a Syrian citizen, had escaped deportation from Germany to Bulgaria, where he first entered the EU.

German center-left government has been consulting with the main conservative opposition CDU and CSU parties on ways to curb migration in the face of public concern.

The far-right anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won state elections in the state of Thuringia last week and came second in another state, Saxony.

Faeser's Social Democrats are facing a state election in Brandenburg in two weeks, where her party — which is also that of Chancellor Olaf Scholz — governs in coalition with the Greens and Christian Democrats.

In response to a sharp increase in first-time asylum requests last year, Germany had already imposed some stricter controls on its borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. While those border checks are officially on a temporary basis, they have been repeatedly extended by Berlin.

rc/rm (dpa, Reuters)