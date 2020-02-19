 Germany: Angela Merkel′s CDU to decide new leader on April 25 | News | DW | 24.02.2020

News

Germany: Angela Merkel's CDU to decide new leader on April 25

A series of gaffes and regional election defeats had forced current leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to step down. The CDU have fixed a date to pick a successor and candidates have a week to declare their wish to run.

The CDU logo at a party conference (Getty Images/M. Hitij)

Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is to hold a special congress on April 25 to decide its new leader, incumbent Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer announced on Monday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said the choice of CDU leader made at the upcoming congress would send a clear signal about who will run for chancellor for the party in next year's federal election. She also said potential candidates would announce this week whether they want to run.

German broadcaster N-TV and news agency DPA earlier reported that party sources said the extraordinary congress would happen on April 25 or May 9, but Kramp-Karrenbauer has now confirmed it will be the former.

Read more: Angela Merkel says she won't interfere in search for CDU successor

Merkel's initial heir apparent resigned as party leader earlier this month following the controversy surrounding her party's cooperation with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the eastern state of Thuringia.

The furor erupted over the ousting of the socialist Left party state premier. This spurred accusations that center-right parties CDU and the business-friendly FDP had voted for the first time with the anti-immigration party, despite repeated vows not to. The move was seen as Kramp-Karrenbauer's grip on the party further slipping.

Read more: Troubled Thuringia gets fresh election dates

Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is also defense minister, has faced criticism from within the party for a series of gaffes and for presiding over several electoral defeats for the CDU at state level.

Merkel, who has served as German chancellor for almost 15 years, has already confirmed she will not run again.

Watch video 00:44

CDU leader: No collaboration with parties tolerating right-wing extremism

Merz strongest candidate among public

A YouGov poll conducted on behalf of Germany's DPA news agency shows Friedrich Merz, a long-time rival of Merkel, is the most popular name in the race to replace her.

Some 18% of respondents would like to see Merz, a former parliamentary group leader, leading the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), into the election campaign.

CSU head Markus Söder came in second place with 12% followed by Norbert Röttgen — a former minister who now chairs the German parliament's foreign affairs committee — with 11%.

Read more: Thuringia AfD fallout: How weak is Germany's CDU?

North Rhine-Westphalia's state premier, Armin Laschet, was fourth with 9% and Health Minister Jens Spahn polled 7%.

Some 43% of respondents declined to endorse any of the five men.

So far, only Röttgen has formally announced that he will be seeking to be the CDU's party leader.

  • Norbert Röttgen

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Norbert Röttgen: Potential Greens ally

    Röttgen, the newest contender, served as environment minister under Merkel from 2009-2012. He now heads the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee. He designed Germany's energy transition plan and is seen as someone who could work with the Greens, the party polling second. He was also part of the "Pizza Connection," a group of CDU and Greens MPs that held meetings in the '90s and early 2000s.

  • Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Armin Laschet: Affable state premier

    Laschet, a journalist and former European Parliament member, has headed Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia since 2017. The liberal-conservative is a Merkel supporter — and backed her in the 2015 refugee crisis. Another "Pizza Connection" member, he is known for being able to work with both the FDP and Greens, which may be the most likely coalition setup in the next government.

  • Friedrich Merz (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Friedrich Merz: Longstanding Merkel critic

    The former leader of the CDU/CSU grouping in the Bundestag withdrew from frontline politics in 2009. He made a surprise comeback in 2018 when he joined the CDU leadership race, losing narrowly to AKK. Merz recently quit his post as chairman at BlackRock, the world's largest investment management firm, to "help the conservative party renew itself." He appeals to the CDU's conservative members.

  • Jens Spahn holds a mobile phone in his hand as he speaks during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party convention

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Jens Spahn: Young and conservative

    The 39-year-old entered the Bundestag in 2002 and became Germany's health minister in 2018. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. He opposes limited dual citizenship for young foreigners, criticized attempts to loosen laws on advertising abortions, and called for banning the burqa in public.

  • German CDU politician Peter Altmaier (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    Germany's CDU: Here's who could replace Angela Merkel

    Peter Altmaier: CDU's seasoned veteran

    Altmaier, known as "Merkel's bodyguard," has supported the chancellor's centrist policy platform on multiple fronts. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the European Union before entering the Bundestag in 1994. The former environment minister turned economy minister is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy and being a stickler for policy detail.


mm, jsi/stb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

