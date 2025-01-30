  1. Skip to content
Germany: Angela Merkel chides own party over far-right help

January 30, 2025

The former chancellor has slammed her conservative CDU party for passing a migration motion with help of the far-right AfD. Merkel blamed party leader Friedrich Merz for going back on a pledge not to work with the AfD.

Angela Merkel sitting and talking
Angela Merkel was chancellor for 16 years up to 2021Image: Michael Kappeler/AFP

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticized her center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) for using the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to push a hard-line migration motion through parliament.

Merkel noted that party leader Friedrich Merz had said in November that no measures should be passed with the AfD's support before the February 23 election, adding "I think it was wrong to no longer feel bound by this proposal."

More to follow...

tj/wd  (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)