Germany: Angela Merkel addresses Bundestag after U-turn

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was set to address the Bundestag on Thursday, a day after rejecting demands for a vote of no-confidence in her government.

Lawmakers from the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) had called for the vote after the government's chaotic handling of the proposed Easter circuit-breaker lockdown. On Wednesday, Merkel reversed the Easter lockdown and said she was personally responsible for the mistaken plan.

The Social Democrats (SPD) — junior coalition partners to Merkel's CDU/CSU Christian Democrat alliance — threw their weight behind the Chancellor, also rejecting the possibility of a vote of no-confidence.

What did Chancellor Merkel say?

Merkel first pointed out that cases are rising across Europe, not just in Germany.

She also defended the joint procurement that the EU followed to ensure a balanced delivery of vaccines to the various members of the bloc. Anything else would have shaken the EU to its core.

What was the Easter lockdown plan?

Germany is struggling to contain a third wave of infections which is being largely driven by the more contagious B117 COVID-19 variant. The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) reported over 22,000 new infections on Thursday.

The circuit-breaker lockdown plan came about after an extended meeting between the Chancellor and the heads of Germany's 16 states on Tuesday.

The leaders planned to pull the emergency brake on easing lockdown restrictions as well as implementing a five-day stricter lockdown over Easter which would have seen grocery stores closed for all but one of the days.

The idea had been to slow growth of infections, but it was slammed both epidemiologists as unlikely to change very much and by business leaders as costly and unfair.

The chancellor said that on reflection, the disruption the plan was set to cause looked set to outweigh any possible benefits.

Merkel's Christian Democrat alliance has been slumping sharply in the polls recently, ahead of September's general election. Dissatisfaction with the vaccination rollout and continued COVID restrictions, plus a series of graft scandals, have taken a toll on the CDU and the CSU in Bavaria.

