Germany and US show 'disunity' on Russia policy, says expert

In his recent trip to Washington, Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought to emphasize Germany's commitment as an ally in the growing Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Despite presenting a unified front, their statements also revealed divisions in Berlin and Washington's approach to Russia, Austrian foreign policy expert and University of Innsbruck professor Gerhard Mangott told DW on Tuesday.

Germany, US may disagree on response to Russian invasion

Scholz met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, in what Mangott described as a bid for the chancellor to show that Germany is a "reliable ally" when dealing with Moscow.

Scholz said during the meeting that they will "act together" and "far-reaching" measures against Russia had been agreed upon by allies.

Yet, the Austrian expert said there is discord between the two sides, particularly in regards to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and potential sanctions towards Russia.

"It was really noticeable that after Biden confirmed that Nord Stream 2 would not go ahead after a Russian incursion in Ukraine, Scholz did not want to state that explicitly as well," Mangott said.

The Austrian expert said it's unclear whether Germany will really be willing to shut down the controversial pipeline project.

"On the other side, Biden has made clear even if the Germans don't do it, we have the means available to stop it and we will stop it," Mangott added.

Mangott said it's noteworthy that Germany and the United States have not clearly stated "what kinds of sanctions will be imposed in the case of the Russian incursion." He said there seems to be "disunity" not only between Germany and the US, but also other NATO allies.

France's Macron suggests 'Finlandization' of Ukraine

Germany's neighbor, France, may also be willing to differ from common NATO and US positions when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Moscow. Ahead of the talks, Macron suggested the "Finlandization" of Ukraine.

"'Finlandization' means that Ukraine will be absolutely free in its domestic politics, but would be limited in its foreign policy options," Mangott explained.

"This refers to the status of Finland during the Cold War, which could preserve its independence and democracy only by clearly stating that it will remain neutral and non-aligned in the conflict between the West and the Soviet Union."

By floating this idea, Mangott said, it suggested that Macron may not be "on the same page with the US and other NATO allies on this issue."

Macron also recently told French media that it is "legitimate" for Russia to raise concerns about its security, an idea which has been roundly rejected by the US and NATO.

Macron will meet with Polish leader Andrzej Duda and Chancellor Scholz later on Tuesday. Mangott said that Macron agreed to the meeting to "to take into account Eastern European voices and positions in dealing with Russia" and to not appear too biased towards Moscow.

