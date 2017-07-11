Germany and UK to follow US out of Afghanistan

Germany will match US plans for the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in an interview on Wednesday.

This announcement comes after reports that US President Joe Biden will announce a complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11.

"We have always said we are going in together, and we are going out together," Kramp-Karrenbauer told German public broadcaster ARD. "I stand for an orderly withdrawal, and I expect us to decide this today (at NATO)."

She told ARD that a NATO decision to this effect will come after a special session of the so-called "Quad" meeting.

While adressing other urgent matters, such as developments at the Ukranian-Russian border and the nuclear agreement with Iran, "the main focus of the talks is Afghanistan," the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

UK to withdraw too: report

According to The Times, Britain will follow suit and withdraw its roughly 750 troops.

The newspaper cited sources as saying "they would struggle without American support because of a reliance on US bases and infrastructure."

A withdrawal by September would lead to the US missing a May deadline for pullout agreed with the Taliban by the Trump administration last year.

US to miss May deadline

In February 2020, the US and the Taliban had signed an "agreement for bringing peace" in which they agreed to withdraw all troops within 14 months if the militants uphold the deal.

Since then, the Taliban have not lived up to their commitments, but rather threatened to resume hostilities against foreign troops still in the country on May 1.

If they do attack withdrawing US troops, they "will be met with a forceful response," said a senior administration official who was briefing reporters.

President Biden had decided a hasty withdrawal would put the 2,500 US forces at risk and was not a viable option, the official added.

Germany's long military mission in Afghanistan

Soldiers of the Bundeswehr — Germany's armed forces — were told that their mission was not a combat one, but rather a short intervention aimed only at stabilizing a war-torn, isolated country in which al-Qaida founder and September 11 attacks mastermind Osama bin Laden was hiding at the time.

Twenty years later, 1,300 soldiers are still deployed and Germany is taking part in a NATO-led mission to train the Afghan National Defense forces. A withdrawal by September would end the mission.

20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban A Buddhist center in the Bamiyan Valley The statues were located on one of the ancient major trade routes between China and South Asia. The valley of Bamiyan, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) northwest of Kabul, acted as a center for Buddhists. Several thousand Buddhist monks stayed in the valley during the 6th century AD.

20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban Monks turned master builders Along with the monks came Buddhist art and culture, to the central Afghan mountain region. The famous dwelling caves were created into the walls made of red sandstone. The Buddha statues were also carved from this stone.

20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban Astonished Chinese pilgrim In the 7th century AD, the Chinese Buddhist monk and traveler Xuanzang returned to China after his journey to India. During his travel, he passed through the Bamiyan Valley and reported: "Dozens of temples with over a thousand monks. The standing Buddha statue is about 50 meters high and shines golden in its rich adornment."

20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban Mix of styles The largest statue was 53 meters high and represented the Buddha Dipamkara, the "igniter of the lights." According to art historians, it combined various stylistic features of Buddhist art with those of the Hellenistic tradition.

20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban Tourist attraction and theater of war Even after the Islamization of the Bamiyan Valley around 1000 AD, the statues remained. In the 20th century, they became a tourist attraction until the Soviet occupation in 1979. In the following decade-long war, the caves were used as ammunition depots. In the strategically important valley, Soviets and American-equipped mujahideen engaged in heavy fighting.

20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban Furor of the Taliban In March 2001, the Taliban, which had taken power in Afghanistan, blew up the statues, even though they had long since ceased to be religiously venerated. The radically Islamist Taliban, which opposes any objects of worship, also vandalized the National Museum in the country's capital, Kabul.

20 years since Bamiyan Buddha statues' destruction by Taliban Lost forever? It wasn't until after their destruction that the statues became included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. There have been various proposals to rebuild the statues but none have been implemented so far. Author: Nasim Saber, Hao Gui



Taliban withdraws from talks

The Taliban said on Tuesday that they will no longer attend a summit on Afghanistan's future, due to be held in Turkey later this month, until all foreign forces leave the country.

"Until all foreign forces completely withdraw from our homeland, [we] will not participate in any conference that shall make decisions about Afghanistan," Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban office in Qatar, tweeted.