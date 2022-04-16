 Germany and the Eurovision Song Contest | Meet the Germans | DW | 11.05.2022

Meet the Germans

Germany and the Eurovision Song Contest

Meet the Germans gets a glittery makeover as presenter Rachel Stewart takes a look at Germany's Eurovision past and present.

Watch video 04:37

Once a year, countries across Europe (plus Australia) come together for a night of music, glitz and glamour: the Eurovision Song Contest.

For this week's Meet the Germans, Rachel grabs the mic to tell you all about Germany's Eurovision past and present. There's glitter, superfans and a few doses of "nul points." 

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.  

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

Meet Germany's Eurovision 2021 candidate, Jendrik

Just like his song with a positive message, Jendrik Sigwart, who represents Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest, has a cheerful attitude.  

Eurovision: Manizha from Tajikistan polarizes Russia

Manizha calls her song for the Eurovision Song Contest a manifesto against prejudice and for more women's rights. The self-confident singer has polarized Russian society.  

Why skat is the king of German card games

The game's rules can appear mysterious to the noninitiated, yet more Germans play it than football. It's also listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage asset.  

Young people in Germany: Role models, hobbies and age limits  

German homes and how the Germans live  

6 surprising things that are banned in Germany  

Mahlzeit! All about German food and eating habits  

