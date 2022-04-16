Germany and the Eurovision Song Contest

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Meet the Germans gets a glittery makeover as presenter Rachel Stewart takes a look at Germany's Eurovision past and present.
Once a year, countries across Europe (plus Australia) come together for a night of music, glitz and glamour: the Eurovision Song Contest.
For this week's Meet the Germans, Rachel grabs the mic to tell you all about Germany's Eurovision past and present. There's glitter, superfans and a few doses of "nul points."
Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.
Just like his song with a positive message, Jendrik Sigwart, who represents Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest, has a cheerful attitude.
Manizha calls her song for the Eurovision Song Contest a manifesto against prejudice and for more women's rights. The self-confident singer has polarized Russian society.