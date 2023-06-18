Germany and China: Bilateral talks amid strained relations

Bilateral talks between the German and Chinese governments were once an expression of a very close relationship. Now the talk is more of systemic rivalry.

"Joint sustainable action" is the motto of the German-Chinese intergovernmental consultations, which Chinese Premier Li Qiang is due to attend in Berlin on June 19, along with a large section of his cabinet. But the common ground between Berlin and Beijing seems to be shrinking.

Whether China's growing dominance in the tech industry, its adherence to its "rock solid" friendship with Moscow despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the growing tensions across the Taiwan Strait, the repression of the Uyghur minority: the causes for conflict are growing. This is exacerbated by the geopolitical rivalry between the emerging superpower and the United States.

At the same time, China continues to be Germany's most important trading partner — for the seventh year in a row. In 2022, trade between the countries totaled about €300 billion ($324 billion) — with a massive trade deficit on the German side of more than €80 billion.

Chinese Premiere Li Qiang is due to attend the intergovernmental talks in Berlin on June 19 Image: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

Relations are complex. Their contradictory nature is evidenced by the fact that China is described in official German documents as a partner, competitor, and strategic rival simultaneously. In the past, Berlin highlighted the partnership aspect. The intergovernmental consultations — which have been taking place since 2011 — are proof of that.

Germany only conducts these high-level talks with particularly close partners. In 2014, German-Chinese relations were elevated to the status of a "comprehensive strategic partnership." Since then, though, the mood has shifted — in Berlin and other European capitals. The emphasis of the relationship has shifted clearly in the direction of strategic rivalry.

China: Economic friend or foe? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

No more 'business as usual'

Analyst Barbara Pongratz from the Berlin-based think tank the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) expects that shift to influence the upcoming seventh round of the intergovernmental consultations.

"The German government wants to say goodbye to the 'business as usual' approach," the expert on German-Chinese relations said. "There are signals that the intergovernmental consultations are expected to be accompanied by comparatively few large-scale staged events and also not by the signing of big business contracts."

The new approach toward China policy was already noticeable in the December 2021 coalition agreement of Germany's current federal government, made up of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and environmentalist Greens. China is mentioned 12 times in the document, under the headings of strategic rivalry and cooperation with European partners.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock sought to trade verbal blows with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang at a meeting in Beijing back in April Image: Kira Hofmann/photothek/IMAGO

"There is no real discussion about the Europeanization of the Germany-China relationship, the China strategy, or the intergovernmental consultations," Pongratz pointed out.

That is quite apart from the fact that the China strategy which the German government announced it was working on has not yet been made public. This strategy is supposed to be based on Germany's National Security Strategy, which has been repeatedly delayed. These delays are partly due to differences of opinion within the coalition.

Berlin-based political scientist Eberhard Sandschneider thinks the delay in publishing the China strategy is "rather convenient" as far as the atmosphere for the talks is concerned.

"If a paper that is overly critical of China were to be published now, one would have to assume that Chinese assertiveness would lead to the talks being cancelled," the expert on China said, adding: "It is an open secret that the federal government is not united on these issues, and the Chinese know that too."

Differences within the coalition

No wonder, given that the coalition's arguments are playing out in public. The disputes are mostly between the Greens, who take a hard line against China, and the SPD, whose focus is more on economic interests. For example, while Foreign

Minister Annalena Baerbock , a member of the Green party, sought to publicly trade verbal blows with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang during an official visit to Beijing in April, the conservative wing of the SPD parliamentary group published a position paper on German-China policy. In it, the lawmakers called for pragmatism and warned against an anti-China strategy.

According to Barbara Pongratz, there are big differences between Baerbock and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, of the SPD. Party politics is shaping the current approach to China. "But listening closely, you notice something. There are differences in tone, but they are not so far apart from one another when it comes to their messages," she concluded.

Analyst Barbara Pongratz says the German government wants to say goodbye to the 'business as usual' approach with China Image: MERICS | Foto: Marco Urban

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is chairing the intergovernmental consultations — which will perhaps ensure that the tone remains friendly despite the difficult subject matter.

China specialist Sandschneider has few expectations when it comes to tangible results from these talks. For him, the most important thing is that they are happening at all, given that there have been three years without any large scale, face-to-face encounters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I agree with the Chinese colleagues who I am on contact with: It is high time for them [representatives of both governments] to get together again. Not only in the official conference sessions, but in the famous coffee breaks, during which they are able to exchange personal words with each other. It changes the atmosphere," he says.

It might also make "joint sustainable action" possible, at least in some areas.

This article was originally written in German.