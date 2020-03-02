 Germany: Alleged IS terrorist goes on trial | News | DW | 06.03.2020

News

Germany: Alleged IS terrorist goes on trial

The German convert is accused of taking her three children to Syria without the knowledge or consent of their father. The eldest son, trained as a child soldier aged 7, is thought to have died in a 2018 rocket attack.

A woman with an Islamic veil

A court in the western city of Düsseldorf court was scheduled Friday to hear a set of charges filed by federal prosecutors against a 32-year-old mother, accused of joining the Islamic State ('IS') terrorist group.

The woman, originally from Oberhausen in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) of which Düsseldorf is the regional capital, is said to have escaped to Syria in 2015 with her three small children.

The six-item charge sheet includes alleged revocation of parential duties. It describes the accused handing over her son, Hamza, then aged 7, at a Islamic State (IS) military training camp as a war crime. Prosecutors also allege she forced the three children to witness a public execution.

If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in jail.

ipj/rt

