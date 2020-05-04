 Germany: Alleged attacker of Turkish shops was IS supporter | News | DW | 10.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany: Alleged attacker of Turkish shops was IS supporter

A man suspected of carrying out attacks on Turkish shops in Bavaria was a follower of the Islamic State (IS) armed group, local authorities have said. He had several pipe bombs in his bag when police arrested him.

The smashed window of a kebab shop (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

A man suspected of carrying out attacks against Turkish-owned businesses in the Bavarian town of Waldkraiburg is a sympathizer of the Islamic State, police authorities said Sunday in an online press conference.

The 25-year-old justified his hatred towards Turks and his "anti-Turkish worldview" by saying he was a supporter of the Islamic State, head attorney general Georg Freutsmiedl said.

The DPA news agency cited police as saying the suspect was carrying pipe bombs on him when he was arrested. He was also in possession of a firearm and had been planning more attacks, though initial investigations indicate no concrete plans.

Read more: Germany arrests IS suspects plotting attacks on US bases

Authorities did not say whether he had accomplices or sympathizers. 

The suspect is a German citizen. His parents are Turkish immigrants. 

Watch video 02:57

Hanau: 'We can't talk about lone wolves anymore'

'No longer a threat'

"I am relieved that the dangerous perpetrator no longer poses a threat," said president of the police headquarters in southern upper Bavaria Robert Kopp. 

In April, three instances were reported where stones had been thrown through the windows of Turkish shops in Waldkraiburg. A vegetable stand was also set on fire, leaving six people injured 

Police apprehended the suspect on Friday at a train station in nearby Mühldorf after he was caught traveling without a ticket.

Read more: IS takes advantage of coronavirus to ramp up attacks in Iraq, Syria

In his bag, police said they found 10 functional pipe bombs. They later found 13 more pipe bombs and 10 kilograms of explosive chemicals in a car left in a parking garage in the Bavarian town of Garching. 

Police also searched the man's apartment, where they found more explosive materials as well as a gun. 

The suspect has been charged with arson, dangerous bodily harm, and attempted murder.

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Over 800 attacks on Muslims reported in Germany in 2019

The latest German government figures give an indication of the scale of violent Islamophobia in the country. While the numbers have remained steady, one Bundestag MP called the situation "a ticking time bomb." (28.03.2020)  

44 suspected Boko Haram jihadis found dead in Chad prison

In Chad, 44 suspected members of the jihadi group Boko Haram have been found dead following a recent arrest. Coroners have said they suspect the prisoners ingested a substance to cause heart and breathing complications. (18.04.2020)  

Related content

Irak Angriff des IS

IS takes advantage of coronavirus to ramp up attacks in Iraq, Syria 04.05.2020

The "Islamic State" has taken advantage of a nationwide lockdown and withdrawal of US-led coalition troops to ramp up attacks.

Mosambik Mocimboa da Praia | Soldaten in Mosambik | Islamisten

Dozens killed in Mozambique for refusing to join terrorists 22.04.2020

Some 52 young people were shot dead or beheaded in the country's north as an Islamist insurgency gains strength. Local and national security services as well as foreign mercenaries have been unable to stop the militants.

Symbolbild NRW-Polizisten

Germany arrests IS suspects plotting attacks on US bases 15.04.2020

German police have arrested four suspected members of the "Islamic State" militant group, for allegedly planning attacks on US military bases. The suspects were also said to be plotting to assassinate an individual.

Advertisement