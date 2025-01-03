Germany: Airport border controls hit by IT outage

German Federal Police said they were experiencing country-wide tech problems, causing severe delays at airport border controls. Non-Schengen passengers are the most affected.

IT systems used by Germany's Federal Police at the country's airports were experiencing major issues on Friday, German tabloid Bild reported.

A spokesperson for the Frankfurt Airport confirmed the reports to Reuters news agency, saying: "There is currently a nationwide IT disruption," adding that the cause was still unknown.

Bild later reported that the problem had been fixed after several hours and the federal police's system was once again fully functioning, citing a federal police spokesperson.

IT outage leads to long queues

According to multiple reports, passengers are currently experiencing long queues trying to enter the country as a result of the issue.

Officers currently have to carry out passport and visa checks manually, which has led to "increased waiting times and backlogs," a federal police spokesperson said.

Flights from within Europe's visa-free Schengen Area are experiencing fewer issues, according to the spokesperson.

Public news broadcaster WDR reported that the problem was affecting passengers arriving in Germany from non-Schengen countries, with passengers having to stay on the plane in some cases.

Delays reported in Düsseldorf, Berlin and Frankfurt

A Düsseldorf airport spokesperson confirmed the airport is facing similar issues.

"We can confirm that since around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) today, there have been disruptions to border control for flights to and from the non-Schengen area," he said, adding passengers are being provided with water.

Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest hub, said its flight schedule is currently unaffected by the problem, but added entry into Germany may be delayed for some.

Berlin-Brandenburg airport spokesperson said that while they are experiencing delays, there is no order to stop letting people in or preventing planes from landing.

ftm/ab (dpa, Reuters)