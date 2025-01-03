Germany: Airport border controls hit by IT outage

German Federal Police are experiencing country-wide tech problems, causing severe delays at airport border controls. Non-Schengen passengers are the most affected.

IT systems used by Germany's Federal Police at the country's airports were experiencing major issues on Friday, German tabloid Bild reported.

A spokesperson for the Frankfurt Airport confirmed the reports to Reuters news agency, saying: "There is currently a nationwide IT disruption," adding that the cause was still unknown.

IT outage leads to long queues

According to multiple reports, passengers are currently experiencing long queues trying to enter the country as a result of the issue.

Public news broadcaster WDR reported that the problem was affecting passengers arriving in Germany from non-Schengen countries, with passengers having to stay on the plane in some cases.

A Düsseldorf airport spokesperson confirmed the airport is facing similar issues.

"We can confirm that since around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) today, there have been disruptions to border control for flights to and from the non-Schengen area," he said, adding passengers are being provided with water.

Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest hub, said its flight schedule is currently unaffected by the problem, but added entry into Germany may be delayed for some.

Berlin-Brandenburg airport spokesperson said that while they are experiencing delays, there is no order to stop letting people in or preventing planes from landing.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

ftm/ab (dpa, Reuters)