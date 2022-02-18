Germany aims to make its film industry greener

The film industry has a massive environmental footprint. Film crews fly to locations worldwide; diesel generators run all day to provide light and power to the entire set. The dozens of trucks and trailers required for major productions also use fuel. And it is not uncommon for up to 5,000 plastic cups to end up in the trash during a film production.

Germany aims to reduce the industry's impact on the environment.

The "Green Shooting" working group has reached an agreement with the federal states' film funding agencies and the German Federal Film Board in Berlin to set uniform minimum ecological standards for film, TV and video-on-demand (VoD) productions.

"The climate crisis is one of the survival issues of our time," said Minister of State for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth, who is also from the Green Party, at a panel discussing the program on the sidelines of the Berlinale. "We can only counter it together."

Minister of State for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth

Climate change, including natural disasters affecting Germany directly, as well as the Fridays for Future movement have anchored climate protection in the minds of many people working in film and television.

Since 2012, the Schleswig-Holstein Film Fund has been awarding the "Green Shooting Pass" to films and series produced in an environmentally-friendly manner, such as a Hamburg TV film from the Tatort crime series, "Die goldene Zeit" (2019), in which there was no driving at all, or the series "Babylon Berlin."

First ecological minimum standards

Since the beginning of this year, the minimum ecological standards of the "Green Shooting Working Group" have been implemented in Germany by public and private broadcasters as well as by streaming services such as Netflix. The companies hire sustainability consultants, also known as "green consultants."

Even before the first take of a production, the consultant calculates the foreseeable CO2 consumption of the film, in other words, the production's ecological footprint.

The switch to green electricity should ultimately reduce CO2 emissions; other strategies include doing without diesel generators, short-haul flights and disposable tableware. The use of rechargeable batteries and environmentally-friendly vehicles or the use of public transportation are also part of the plan.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Hollywood now shooting Down Under Australia has the virus largely under control. That's pulling in filmmakers. Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon are not shooting in Hollywood, but in Australia. According to the agency Ausfilm, which supports international film productions, 37 US film projects have been outsourced to the country. Stars like Matt Damon and Nicole Kidman are working in the Land of Oz.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world The rise of streaming Warner Bros. will distribute its new films not only in cinemas, but also through streaming. At least 17 films will simultaneously be released in theaters and on the HBO Max portal in 2021, including "Judas and the Black Messiah" (picture), the "Sopranos" sequel "The Many Saints of Newark" and the superhero film "The Suicide Squad". Cinema operators are worried about the future of their theaters.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world China dominates the cinema market For the first time in 2020, two Chinese blockbusters made more money in the box office than US films. The war film "The Eight Hundred" (picture) and another Chinese production, the comedy "Love You Forever," brought in more than $2 billion, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In China, the cinemas are open, even if only with a capacity of 50%.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Collapse of the US market Hollywood has recorded financial losses, and less high-profile productions have entered the race for the Oscars on April 25, 2021. Many films from Netflix and Amazon are in the race.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world German films in New York Five German arthouse films were due to open in New York cinemas in 2021, including "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Burhan Qurbani (picture) or the migrant drama "Exile." Now they have to assert themselves online. The films are part of the "Kino! Germany Now!" selection promoted by the German Film Office. Supported by the Goethe-Institute, the initiative aims to increase the visibility of German films.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world 'Bridgerton' and COVID? After season 1 of "Bridgerton" topped the Netflix charts in 83 countries and was streamed by 82 million households — more than ever before — a sequel is now due. Since the series is based on many intimate scenes, Phoebe Dynevor, actress of Daphne Bridgerton, has great doubts that a second season can be filmed under current hygiene rules.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Rescheduling for the Berlinale The first major European film festival, which traditionally takes place in Berlin at the end of January / beginning of February, is being remodeled and rescheduled. Industry professionals will meet digitally in March, when the competition will also run. The award ceremony is planned for June, when the Berlin audience can watch the films. But only if the pandemic is contained by then.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world James Bond in October The latest James Bond adventure, "No Time to Die," has been postponed again due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new theatrical release should now be October 8, 2021, according to the US production studio MGM. What is probably Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 has been pushed back by a year.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Films in the waiting room The film year 2021 will be different. Because many film releases have been postponed due to closed theaters, cinephiles could possibly expect a concentrated selection from spring or mid-2021. In addition to the new Bond film, the Marvel film "Black Widow" with Scarlett Johansson (picture) as well as the sequel to "Top Gun" with Tom Cruise are on hold.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Cannes postponed The Cannes Film Festival, which should have been held in May, has been postponed by two months, to July 6-17, 2021. In 2020 it was canceled due to the pandemic. The organizers only published a list of 56 films that they included in the official selection and held a symbolic "mini-festival" in October.

11 things that the pandemic has changed in the cinema world Coronavirus documentaries Already in 2020, there were documentaries about the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan. Now there will be a new contribution in 2021. "In the Same Breath" by Nanfu Wang ("Land of Only Children") tells of misinformation and misconduct on the part of the Chinese and US governments with regard to COVID-19. Author: Sabine Oelze



As of next year, the ecological minimum standards of the working group should also apply uniformly throughout Germany, becoming requirements for film funding from the federal and state governments.

"It's a huge success," said Minister of State for Culture Roth.

All productions funded by the federal and state governments would thereby receive the "Green Motion" label of the working group, which was introduced at the beginning of 2022.

"For too long, we thought the big pictures created by film and TV productions only caused limited CO2 emissions and resource consumption," pointed out Carl Bergengruen, spokesperson for the Green Shooting working group. Research has demonstrated the opposite.

The driving force behind this new approach in the film industry was and is the filmmakers' initiative Changemakers.film, which developed the minimum ecological standards with the help of environmental experts.

She was among the actors who called for change: Pheline Roggan

Since then, more than 600 members of the film industry have joined the group. Actor Pheline Roggan is one of the initiators. "We have to change course quickly if we still want to achieve the climate targets," Roggan told DW. "It's so easy to change things."

Harmful production tourism

One of the things that keeps German filmmakers from producing sustainably is the regional competition to attract film shoots in the country.

Many productions commute from the north to the south or from the east to the west of Germany to gain access to film subsidies that are only granted if the film is shot in the federal state where the film funding agency is based.

Each German state has its own funding system, with its specific eligibility criteria. Screenplays are often adapted just to obtain financing.

It is also more expensive to shoot films sustainably: It costs between 1%-4% to produce under the "green" standards. "Green Shooting is more expensive, someone has to pay for it first!" pointed out Patricia Schlesinger, director of public broadcaster RBB at the panel discussion with the Minister of State for Culture. "Minimum standards alone are not enough to deal with the climate crisis," she added.

On the other hand, director Philip Gassmann, an expert in environmentally-friendly production techniques, sees enormous savings potential through sustainable film production.

His company Greenfilmtools has trained more than 300 green consultants to date, who can now advise on strategies to apply during the development of the screenplay, or on the most environmentally-friendly equipment and vehicles for shoots. "Planning is key," said Gassmann.

One such green consultant is Tobias Wolf. At the production company Bavaria Fiction, he assesses CO2 consumption on production sets. "Being open to green film production is not a question of generations," he told DW. "We all have to pull together to counteract climate change."

Watch video 05:29 German film & TV: Tatort, dubbing & the German Hollywood

This article was originally written in German.