Germany agrees on energy company payout over nuclear shutdown

Germany has agreed on Friday to compensate energy companies with around €2.4 billion ($2.9 billion) for their losses as the country phases out nuclear power, ending years of litigation.

Berlin had announced an end to nuclear power in Germany following the Fukushima disaster that hit Japan in March 2011.

This came just months after Angela Merkel's government of the time had finished signing new deals with nuclear power operators extending their running times. Fukushima prompted Merkel to U-turn on her previous atomic energy plans.

The payout compensates companies for residual electricity volumes that they can no longer generate and their investments that were affected by Merkel's decision.

Nuclear energy providers RWE, Vattenfall, Eon/PreussenElektra and Enb are set to receive the payout, according to a joint statement from the ministries for environment, finance and the economy.

Around €1.42 billion will go to Vattenfall, €880 million to RWE, €80 million to EnBW and €42.5 million to E.ON /PreussenElektra.

The key points of the agreement are still pending approval by the companies involved, according to the statement.

By the end of next year, Germany's last nuclear plant is set to have shut down.

More to follow...