 Germany agrees on energy company payout over nuclear shutdown | News | DW | 05.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany agrees on energy company payout over nuclear shutdown

Germany is ending years of litigation with energy companies with around €2.4 billion to compensate for their losses.

The nuclear power plant at Philippsburg near Karlsruhe, pictured on December 29, 2019, days before it would go offline.

Several German plants, such as the reactor in Philippsburg, have already shut down

Germany has agreed on Friday to compensate energy companies with around €2.4 billion ($2.9 billion) for their losses as the country phases out nuclear power, ending years of litigation. 

Berlin had announced an end to nuclear power in Germany following the Fukushima disaster that hit Japan in March 2011.

This came just months after Chancellor Angela Merkel's government of the time had finished signing new deals with nuclear power operators extending their running times.

Watch video 01:50

Germany Dropping Nuclear Energy

What is the payout?

The payout compensates companies for residual electricity volumes that they can no longer generate and their investments that were affected by Merkel's decision. 

Nuclear energy providers RWE, Vattenfall, Eon/PreussenElektra and Enb are set to receive the payout, according to a joint statement from the ministries for environment, finance and the economy.

Around 1.42 billion will go to Vattenfall, 880 million to RWE, 80 million to EnBW and 42.5 million to E.ON /PreussenElektra. 

The key points of the agreement are still pending approval by the companies involved, according to the statement. 

Watch video 28:31

Germany’s Struggling Energy Transition - The Broken Promise of Wind Power

Germany phases out nuclear energy

In the 1960s, Germany began using nuclear energy commercially, which was later met by mass protests after the Three Mile Island accident in the United States.  

In 2002, then-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder started a plan to phase out nuclear energy after negotiations with power plant operators.   

Merkel, however, had different plans. The chancellor announced reversing the phaseout in 2010.  

Fukushima prompted Merkel to U-turn on her atomic energy plans a year later as safety concerns were on the rise.

Since then, companies owning power plants have filed multiple lawsuits over lost profits.  

Over the last decade, Germany worked towards shutting down its 17 nuclear plants, with the last one set to be dismantled in 2022. 

Watch video 01:42

Energy giants sue German government over nuclear law

fb/msh (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Germany's nuclear phaseout explained

Germany has measures on the books to close all of the country's nuclear reactors by 2022. Although a majority of people in Germany oppose nuclear power, there are conflicting views on just how to phase it out entirely.  

Advertisement