 Germany agrees on energy company payout over nuclear shutdown | News | DW | 05.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany agrees on energy company payout over nuclear shutdown

Germany is ending years of litigation with energy companies with around €2.4 billion ($2.9 billion) to compensate for their losses.

The nuclear power plant at Philippsburg near Karlsruhe, pictured on December 29, 2019, days before it would go offline.

Several German plants, such as the reactor in Philippsburg, have already shut down

Germany has agreed on Friday to compensate energy companies with around €2.4 billion ($2.9 billion) for their losses as the country phases out nuclear power, ending years of litigation. 

Berlin had announced an end to nuclear power in Germany following the Fukushima disaster that hit Japan in March 2011.

This came just months after Angela Merkel's government of the time had finished signing new deals with nuclear power operators extending their running times. Fukushima prompted Merkel to U-turn on her previous atomic energy plans.

Nuclear energy providers RWE, Vattenfall, Eon/PreussenElektra and Enb are set to receive the payout, according to a joint statement from the ministries for environment, finance and the economy.

Around 1.42 billion will go to Vattenfall, 880 million to RWE, 80 million to EnBW and 42.5 million to E.ON /PreussenElektra. 

By the end of next year, Germany's last nuclear plant is set to have shut down.

More to follow...

Advertisement