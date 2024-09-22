  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineOktoberfest
Live
PoliticsGermany

Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg election

Published September 22, 2024last updated September 22, 2024

After winning the most seats in the recent Thuringia regional election and the second-most in the Saxony vote, the far-right AfD is hoping for further gains in the eastern German state of Brandenburg. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kw6W
Election posters in Brandenburg on Sept 10, 2024
People are voting in Brandenburg where the incumbent party could lose to a far right partyImage: IMAGO/Sabine Gudath
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Voting is under way in regional election in the eastern state of Brandenburg, surrounding Berlin.
  • Polls suggest the far-right, anti-immigration AfD party is on course to make substantial gains.
  • The AfD emerged as the strongest party in the eastern state of Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony vote.
  • Poll results will be seen as a litmus test ahead of federal elections next year. 

Here are the latest developments on Sunday, September 22, 2024:

Skip next section Polls open in Brandenburg
September 22, 2024

Polls open in Brandenburg

Polls have opened for some 2.1 million eligible voters in Brandenburg, the eastern German state that surrounds Berlin.

Attention is focused chiefly on whether the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will garner the most support for the second time in a month, or if center-left Social Democrats (SPD) of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will emerge on top.

State premier Dietmar Woidke of the SPD has announced that he will step down if the AfD goes on to become the strongest force in the state.

Earlier this month, the AfD — which has its strongest following in Germany's eastern states — won a parliamentary vote in the state of Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kwK3
Skip next section AfD party's success piles pressure on Scholz's government
September 22, 2024

AfD party's success piles pressure on Scholz's government

The results of regional election in eastern states Saxony and Thuringia marked a turning point in German politics.

The results handed a far-right party its best results of the post-World War II era.

Still, the far-right AfD is unlikely to be able to govern because it is polling short of a majority and other parties refuse to work with it.

The AfD is also seeking to gain from discontent over infighting in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party federal coalition.

The newly established left-wing populist party — the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)— came in third in both states.

How Germany's far-right AfD is reaching young voters

https://p.dw.com/p/4kw7k
Skip next section AfD expected to perform strongly in another eastern state
September 22, 2024

AfD expected to perform strongly in another eastern state

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD)  is hoping to make substantial gains in regional elections in Brandenburg.

Polls show the AfD and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) locked in a tight race with both parties in a position to win over 25% of the vote.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD has governed the state of 2.5 million people since reunification in 1990.

So, an AfD victory in the regional election would be a particular embarrassment for the government in Berlin because the SPD and its coalition partners have been struggling in recent polls.

Both of Scholz's junior coalition partners — the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens — look set to struggle to win the 5% needed to enter the state parliament, polls show.

Recent polling puts the Christian Democratic Party (CDU) at 14% and the left-wing populust Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)at 13%.

The FDP has not held a seat in Brandenburg's state parliament since 2014.

mk/rmt,rm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

https://p.dw.com/p/4kw6m