Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg election
- Voting is under way in regional election in the eastern state of Brandenburg, surrounding Berlin.
- Polls suggest the far-right, anti-immigration AfD party is on course to make substantial gains.
- The AfD emerged as the strongest party in the eastern state of Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony vote.
- Poll results will be seen as a litmus test ahead of federal elections next year.
Polls open in Brandenburg
Polls have opened for some 2.1 million eligible voters in Brandenburg, the eastern German state that surrounds Berlin.
Attention is focused chiefly on whether the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will garner the most support for the second time in a month, or if center-left Social Democrats (SPD) of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will emerge on top.
State premier Dietmar Woidke of the SPD has announced that he will step down if the AfD goes on to become the strongest force in the state.
Earlier this month, the AfD — which has its strongest following in Germany's eastern states — won a parliamentary vote in the state of Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony.
AfD party's success piles pressure on Scholz's government
The results of regional election in eastern states Saxony and Thuringia marked a turning point in German politics.
The results handed a far-right party its best results of the post-World War II era.
Still, the far-right AfD is unlikely to be able to govern because it is polling short of a majority and other parties refuse to work with it.
The AfD is also seeking to gain from discontent over infighting in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party federal coalition.
The newly established left-wing populist party — the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)— came in third in both states.
AfD expected to perform strongly in another eastern state
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is hoping to make substantial gains in regional elections in Brandenburg.
Polls show the AfD and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) locked in a tight race with both parties in a position to win over 25% of the vote.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD has governed the state of 2.5 million people since reunification in 1990.
So, an AfD victory in the regional election would be a particular embarrassment for the government in Berlin because the SPD and its coalition partners have been struggling in recent polls.
Both of Scholz's junior coalition partners — the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens — look set to struggle to win the 5% needed to enter the state parliament, polls show.
Recent polling puts the Christian Democratic Party (CDU) at 14% and the left-wing populust Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)at 13%.
The FDP has not held a seat in Brandenburg's state parliament since 2014.
