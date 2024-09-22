Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg election

Skip next section AfD expected to perform strongly in another eastern state

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is hoping to make substantial gains in regional elections in Brandenburg.

Polls show the AfD and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) locked in a tight race with both parties in a position to win over 25% of the vote.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD has governed the state of 2.5 million people since reunification in 1990.

So, an AfD victory in the regional election would be a particular embarrassment for the government in Berlin because the SPD and its coalition partners have been struggling in recent polls.

Both of Scholz's junior coalition partners — the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens — look set to struggle to win the 5% needed to enter the state parliament, polls show.

Recent polling puts the Christian Democratic Party (CDU) at 14% and the left-wing populust Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)at 13%.

The FDP has not held a seat in Brandenburg's state parliament since 2014.

