Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg election

September 22, 2024

After winning the most seats in the recent Thuringia regional election and the second-most in the Saxony vote, the far-right AfD is hoping for further gains in the eastern German state of Brandenburg. DW has the latest.

Election posters in Brandenburg on Sept 10, 2024
People are voting in Brandenburg where the incumbent party could lose to a far right partyImage: IMAGO/Sabine Gudath
What you need to know

  • Voting is under way in regional election in the eastern state of Brandenburg, surrounding Berlin.
  • Polls suggest the far-right, anti-immigration AfD party is on course to make substantial gains.
  • The AfD emerged as the strongest party in the eastern state of Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony vote.
  • Poll results will be seen as a litmus test ahead of federal elections next year. 

Here are the latest developments on Sunday, September 22, 2024:

September 22, 2024

AfD expected to perform strongly in another eastern state

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD)  is hoping to make substantial gains in regional elections in Brandenburg.

Polls show the AfD and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) locked in a tight race with both parties in a position to win over 25% of the vote.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD has governed the state of 2.5 million people since reunification in 1990.

So, an AfD victory in the regional election would be a particular embarrassment for the government in Berlin because the SPD and its coalition partners have been struggling in recent polls.

Both of Scholz's junior coalition partners — the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens — look set to struggle to win the 5% needed to enter the state parliament, polls show.

Recent polling puts the Christian Democratic Party (CDU) at 14% and the left-wing populust Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)at 13%.

The FDP has not held a seat in Brandenburg's state parliament since 2014.

mk/rmt,rm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

