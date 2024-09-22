Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg election

09/22/2024 September 22, 2024 AfD's lead candidate casts vote

AfD lead candidate Hans-Christoph Berndt and his wife wasted no time in casting their votes Image: Frank Hammerschmidt/dpa/picture alliance

In the town of Golssen-Zützen, the AfD's top candidate, Hans-Christoph Berndt, has cast his vote.

Berndt is a trained dentist and worked for many years at the Charité hospital in Berlin.

He has been classified as a right-wing extremist by the domestic intelligence service.

While he is campaigning to replace Social Democrat state premier Dietmar Woidke Woidke, that looks unlikely.

Even if the far-right party places first among voters, no mainstream party says they will work in coalition with the AfD.