Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg election
- Voting is under way in regional election in the eastern state of Brandenburg, surrounding Berlin.
- Polls suggest the far-right, anti-immigration AfD party is on course to make substantial gains.
- The AfD emerged as the strongest party in polls in the eastern state of Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony.
- Poll results will be seen as a litmus test ahead of federal elections next year.
Olaf Scholz votes by post
One Brandenburg resident who won't be casting their ballot in person is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Scholz, whose constituency is in the Brandenburg capital, Potsdam, where he lives with his wife Britta Ernst, cast his ballot in advance by post.
The chancellor couldn't make it to the polling station because he is in New York City set to deliver a speech to the United Nations Summit for the Future.
Should Scholz's Social Democrats fail to be the biggest party in Brandenburg, which it currently is, that would be seen as a bad sign for the chancellor a year before federal elections are due to be held
AfD's lead candidate casts vote
In the town of Golssen-Zützen, the AfD's top candidate, Hans-Christoph Berndt, has cast his vote.
Berndt is a trained dentist and worked for many years at the Charité hospital in Berlin.
He has been classified as a right-wing extremist by the domestic intelligence service.
While he is campaigning to replace Social Democrat state premier Dietmar Woidke Woidke, that looks unlikely.
Even if the far-right party places first among voters, no mainstream party says they will work in coalition with the AfD.
Polls open in Brandenburg
Polls have opened for some 2.1 million eligible voters in Brandenburg, the eastern German state that surrounds Berlin.
Attention is focused chiefly on whether the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will garner the most support for the second time in a month, or if center-left Social Democrats (SPD) of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will emerge on top.
State premier Dietmar Woidke of the SPD has announced that he will step down if the AfD goes on to become the strongest force in the state.
Earlier this month, the AfD — which has its strongest following in Germany's eastern states — won a parliamentary vote in the state of Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony.
Scholz had called the results from the Thuringia and Saxony elections "bitter" for his SPD.
"All democratic parties are now called upon to form stable governments without right-wing extremists," he said on September 2, while adding that the "AfD damages our country. It weakens the economy, divides society, and ruins our country's reputation."
AfD party's success piles pressure on Scholz's government
The results of regional election in eastern states Saxony and Thuringia earlier in the month marked a turning point in German politics.
The results handed a far-right party its best results of the post-World War II era.
Still, the far-right AfD is unlikely to be able to govern because it is polling short of a majority and other parties refuse to work with it.
Germany's domestic intelligence agency has placed the party's regional chapters in Saxony and Thuringia under official surveillance as "proven right-wing extremist" groups.
The AfD is also seeking to gain from discontent over infighting in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party ruling coalition.
So much so, Brandenburg's popular premier Dietmar Woidke, who belongs to Scholz's center-left Social Democratic party (SPD), has mostly shunned campaigning with Scholz, who lives in the state's capital, Potsdam.
In an unusual move, Woidke has also criticized the behavior and policies of the ruling coalition.
The newly established left-wing populist party — the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)— came in third in elections in both Saxony and Thuringia.
Like the AfD, BSW wants less immigration and an end to arming Ukraine.
AfD expected to perform strongly in eastern state of Brandenburg
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is hoping to make substantial gains in regional elections in Brandenburg.
Polls show the AfD and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) locked in a tight race with both parties in a position to win over 25% of the vote.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD has governed the state of 2.5 million people since reunification in 1990.
So, an AfD victory in the regional election would be a particular embarrassment for the government in Berlin because the SPD and its coalition partners have been struggling in recent polls.
Both of Scholz's junior coalition partners — the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens — look set to struggle to win the 5% needed to enter the state parliament in Brandenburg, polls show.
Recent polling puts the Christian Democratic Party (CDU) at 14% and the left-wing populust Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)at 13%.
The FDP has not held a seat in Brandenburg's state parliament since 2014.
