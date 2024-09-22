Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg election

09/22/2024 September 22, 2024 Olaf Scholz votes by post

One Brandenburg resident who won't be casting their ballot in person is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz, whose constituency is in the Brandenburg capital, Potsdam, where he lives with his wife Britta Ernst, cast his ballot in advance by post.

The chancellor couldn't make it to the polling station because he is in New York City set to deliver a speech to the United Nations Summit for the Future.

Should Scholz's Social Democrats fail to be the biggest party in Brandenburg, which it currently is, that would be seen as a bad sign for the chancellor a year before federal elections are due to be held