Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg election

September 22, 2024

After winning the most seats in the recent Thuringia regional election and the second-most in the Saxony vote, the far-right AfD is hoping for further gains in the eastern German state of Brandenburg. DW has the latest.

Parties vie for voters' favor on election posters in Brandenburg on Sept 10, 2024
Brandenburg holds election a year before federal voteImage: IMAGO/Sabine Gudath
What you need to know

  • Voters head to the polls in regional election in the eastern state of Brandenburg, surrounding Berlin
  • Polls suggest the far-right, anti-immigration AfD party is on course to make substantial gains
  • The AfD emerged as the strongest party in the eastern state of Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony earlier this month

Here are the latest developments on the election in Brandenburg on Sunday, September 22, 2024:

September 22, 2024

AfD expected to perform strongly in another eastern state

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD)  is hoping to make substantial gains in regional election in Brandenburg.

Polls show the AfD and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) locked in a neck and neck race with both parties in a position to win over 25% of the vote.

SPD has won state elections in Brandenburg and governed the state since German unification in 1990.

Polls put  Christian Democratic Party (CDU) on 14% and   Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)on 13%.

The Free Democrats (FDP), a partner in the coalition government, has not held a seat in Brandenburg's state parliament since 2014.

mk/rmt,rm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

