Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg election

09/22/2024 September 22, 2024 AfD expected to perform strongly in another eastern state

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is hoping to make substantial gains in regional election in Brandenburg.

Polls show the AfD and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) locked in a neck and neck race with both parties in a position to win over 25% of the vote.

SPD has won state elections in Brandenburg and governed the state since German unification in 1990.

Polls put Christian Democratic Party (CDU) on 14% and Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)on 13%.

The Free Democrats (FDP), a partner in the coalition government, has not held a seat in Brandenburg's state parliament since 2014.

mk/rmt,rm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)