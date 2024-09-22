Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg election

PoliticsGermany
Germany: AfD seeks further boost in Brandenburg electionSeptember 22, 2024
Advertisement
What you need to know
- Voters head to the polls in regional election in the eastern state of Brandenburg, surrounding Berlin
- Polls suggest the far-right, anti-immigration AfD party is on course to make substantial gains
- The AfD emerged as the strongest party in the eastern state of Thuringia and came a close second in Saxony earlier this month
Here are the latest developments on the election in Brandenburg on Sunday, September 22, 2024:
September 22, 2024
AfD expected to perform strongly in another eastern state
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is hoping to make substantial gains in regional election in Brandenburg.
Polls show the AfD and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) locked in a neck and neck race with both parties in a position to win over 25% of the vote.
SPD has won state elections in Brandenburg and governed the state since German unification in 1990.
Polls put Christian Democratic Party (CDU) on 14% and Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW)on 13%.
The Free Democrats (FDP), a partner in the coalition government, has not held a seat in Brandenburg's state parliament since 2014.
mk/rmt,rm (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)
https://p.dw.com/p/4kw6m