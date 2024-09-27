Germany: AfD leaders pick Weidel for chancellor candidate

Germany's next federal election is set for September 2025. Alice Weidel was already seen as the overwhelmingly likely candidate. But the final decision won't come until the party conference next year.

The co-leaders of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel, have agreed that Weidel will be the party's candidate for chancellor.

The agreement does not mean her candidacy is confirmed, however. Weidel would still need to be backed by party members during the AfD's conference, scheduled for March next year.

Weidel, who ran on a joint ticket with Chrupalla as the party's candidates at the last federal election, was already seen as the runaway favorite for the nomination for 2025.

Germany will hold its next federal election in September 2025.

Who is Alice Weidel?

Weidel has been co-leader of the AfD since 2019, and earlier this year her party colleagues voted 79.8% in favor of her staying in the role.

Born in the western German city of Gütersloh, Weidel has been a member of the far-right party since 2013 and a member of the executive committee since 2015. She became a member of the Bundestag after the 2017 federal election.

Since being founded a decade ago, the AfD has grown to become a significant force in Germany's political landscape. Initially founded as a eurosceptic party, it has become more radical and focused on issues such as immigration.

The party made major gains in three recent state elections, even coming first in the eastern state of Saxony.

Germany's mainstream parties, such as Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats and the Christian Democratic Union of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, have refused to enter into governing coalitions with the AfD.

