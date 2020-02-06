Germany: AfD-backed politician to make €93,000 for single day in job

Thomas Kemmerich, the former premier of the eastern state of Thuringia, who resigned on Thursday, could cash in on his 24-hour tenure, according to a report by German news outlet Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland (RND).

Kemmerich, a member of the free-market liberal Free Democrats (FDP), shocked the nation when he was elected state premier of Thuringia aided by votes from far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). The AFD has been shunned by all other main political parties in Germany, who refuse to work with it.

The outcry was felt nationwide and included Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said that Kemmerich's election represented a "bad day for democracy.” Under pressure, the FDP leader said his resignation was unavoidable.

Despite all the trouble, having spent one day on the job will automatically entitle Kemmerich to a full month's pay. In Thuringia, the state premier's base monthly salary is €16,617 ($18,250).

Additionally, he will receive a work allowance of €766 and, because the former premier is married, RND found he could also take home a family allowance of €153. In total, Kemmerich is set to make some €17,536 for his first month.

But that is not all that he is entitled to for having spent a day at the helm. According to the law in Thuringia, cited by RND, Kemmerich is entitled to a transitional allowance for a minimum of six months.

This would be paid in full for the first three months and in half for the last three.

In total, the disgraced former premier's one day would make him eligible for €50,312 in the first three months and another €25,156 after that. In addition to his €17,536 salary in February, the amount would total €93,004.

Whether or not Kemmerich is slated to receive the six-month payments has not been clear, but until a new person is on the job, he will remain eligible to receive it.

The one thing the FDP leader will not be able to cash in will be a pension. For that, according to Thuringia's law, the politician would have to serve two years on the job.

Following Kemmerich's resignation, his party has called for snap elections. A two-thirds majority in parliament would be required for that to take place.

