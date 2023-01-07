  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Chinese passengers at the Beijing International Aiport, December 27, 2022
China is under strain with a fast-spreading coronavirus infectionImage: Kyodo/picture alliance
HealthGermany

Germany advises against travel to China amid COVID surge

Roshni Majumdar
36 minutes ago

Germany discouraged non-essential trips to China, two days after the country said it would impose testing requirements for arrivals from the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lqry

Germany advised nationals against non-essential travel to China given a surge in coronavirus infections there, the German Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The number of infections in China is currently at its highest level since the pandemic began in 2020. The Chinese health system is overburdened, and adequate care in medical emergencies is also affected," the Ministry said in a statement on the website.

"Unnecessary trips to China are therefore currently not recommended," the Ministry added.

Germany will require a negative COVID test for travelers arriving from China from January 9.

EU recommends countries to test passengers from China

Diplomats from the European Union recommended earlier this week that all European countries introduce coronavirus testing requirements.

France, Italy, Sweden, Spain and the UK have testing requirements in place already.

Besides the European countries, the US, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Japan and India are among countries that require negative tests for passengers from China.

China has been overwhelmed by a burgeoning number of coronavirus cases since it removed many of the draconian measures it imposed to contain the virus for the last three years.

Health experts predicts that China has been under-reporting cases, with EU diplomats earlier this week encouraging European countries to also test and sequence wastewater samples from aircrafts from China to detect the spread of the infection.

Beijing suspends social media accounts critical of government COVID-19 policies

On Saturday, Beijing suspended or shut down more than 1,000 accounts critical of the government's coronavirus policies on China's alternative to Twitter.

Sina Weibo said it addressed 12,854 violations including attacks on experts and medical workers.

China's ruling Communist Party had largely relied on the medical community to justify its tough lockdowns and quarantine measures and allows no direct criticism of its policies. 

The report was written in part with material from The Associated Press news agency.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.auswaertiges-amt.de
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrianian battalion commander against the backdrop of an armored personnel carrier

Ukraine updates: Fighting goes on despite Russian cease-fire

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Society7 hours ago02:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man entering his cave home near Rawalpindi city

Homeless in Pakistan seek shelter in caves

Homeless in Pakistan seek shelter in caves

SocietyJanuary 6, 202302:52 min
More from Asia

Germany

Polish President Andrzey Duda, speaking at a podium in front of a large, vertical Polish flag

Poland pressures Germany on war reparations

Poland pressures Germany on war reparations

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at an EU summit in Brussels on December 15, 2022

Hungary: Will Orban weather the storms of 2023?

Hungary: Will Orban weather the storms of 2023?

Politics46 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An aid worker opens a box of humanitarian goods bound for Syria at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

Has UN aid to Syria become political football?

Has UN aid to Syria become political football?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The front end of the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car is shown during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

BusinessJanuary 5, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage