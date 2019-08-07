Germany: Acting SPD chief steps down after breast cancer diagnosis

The acting chief of Germany‛s Social Democrat Party has announced that she will step down from her role after having been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Manuela Schwesig, 45, is also the premier of the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and the chair of the SPD there, though she plans to retain these roles in the coming months.

"The good news is: the cancer is curable," she said on Tuesday morning. "But it does require medical treatment."

Schwesig says she would struggle to attend events on a daily basis while she requires regular treatment, but she is confident that she will be cured.

"But it is also clear that I have to focus my energy in my coming months on Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, my health and my family."

Temporary leader

Schwesig has led the party on a temporary basis since June of this year along with Malu Dreyer and Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel.Schwesig served as federal family minister from 2013 to 2017, before taking over the premiership of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in that year.

The SPD will hold elections in autumn of this year for a new permanent leader. Andrea Nahles, the former leader, resigned in June 2019 following a poor performance in European elections for her party.

So far more than eight members have officially declared their candidacy, but Schwesig and her fellow acting leaders were not amongst them.

Who could take over as head of Germany's Social Democrats? Stephan Weil, premier of Lower Saxony The 60-year-old leads a coalition of the SPD and the Christian Democrats in his northern state. In the Bundesrat — the council of Germany's 16 states and upper house of parliament — he serves on the Committee on Foreign Affairs and is deputy chairman of the Committee on European Affairs. Many in the SPD have long seen him as a possible new hope to lead the party forward.

Who could take over as head of Germany's Social Democrats? Manuela Schwesig, premier of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Schwesig, born and raised in the former East Germany, is the first woman to lead the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The 45-year-old previously served as minister of family affairs under Chancellor Angela Merkel, a role she used to push for equal opportunities for women and better state childcare facilities. She serves on the Bundesrat's Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Who could take over as head of Germany's Social Democrats? Olaf Scholz, finance minister and vice chancellor Scholz, 60, is seen by some of his fellow party members as a technocrat and is considered to belong to the SPD's conservative wing. As finance minister under Merkel, he has been committed to curbing public spending and keeping a lid on new debt. He also served as federal minister of labor and social affairs in Merkel's Cabinet from 2007 to 2009.

Who could take over as head of Germany's Social Democrats? Malu Dreyer, premier of Rhineland-Palatinate A reasonably popular figure in the SPD, Dreyer was voted in as deputy party chairwoman in 2017 with 97.5% backing. Despite repeatedly stating she would not want to leave her western state for Berlin, she is still seen as a possible replacement for Nahles. The 58-year-old has served as premier of Rhineland-Palatinate since 2013 and is the first woman to hold the office.

Who could take over as head of Germany's Social Democrats? Rolf Mützenich The 59-year-old Bundestag member from Cologne is one of the deputy chairs of the SPD's parliamentary group. In that role, he is responsible for foreign affairs, defense and human rights policy. He is well respected within the party and could be tapped as interim SPD leader in the Bundestag.

Who could take over as head of Germany's Social Democrats? Achim Post, SPD leader in North Rhine-Westphalia The 60-year-old sociologist leads the SPD in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. He is a deputy chair of the SPD's parliamentary group, overseeing budgetary affairs, finance and Europe. As secretary-general of the Party of European Socialists, he is also considered well connected at the European level.

Who could take over as head of Germany's Social Democrats? Martin Schulz, ex-SPD leader The former president of the European Parliament has been suggested as another possible challenger. The 63-year-old ran as the SPD's candidate for chancellor in 2017 but lost to Merkel. He subsequently stepped down as SPD leader. He has already said he doesn't want the job back, but Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported last week that he was keen to lead the SPD parliamentary group.



ed/stb (dpa, AFP)