News

Germany: Accused in attack on Jewish professor sentenced

A man accused of an anti-Semitic attack on a Jewish professor in the western city of Bonn has been sentenced to jail time. The victim in the case has said his treatment by police was the worst part of the assault.

Man wearing a yarmulke (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

A German man of Palestinian heritage, accused of having struck the yarmulke from the head of a Jewish professor from the US in an attack in Bonn, has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison — though part of that term had to do with a conviction for robbery and another with a charge of abusive language in a separate case.

Read more: Anti-Semitism on the rise in the EU

"I'm very ashamed of it," the 21-year-old accused said Monday of his actions in assaulting Yitzhak Melamed in 2018. For the attack, he was charged with bodily harm and incitement of hatred with an anti-Semitic motive.

The presiding judge in the Bonn court, Susanne Grunert, said that by hitting the yarmulke off Melamed's head several times, he had endangered public order.

But Melamed himself, who was not present in court, said through his lawyer that the actions "by a gang of four Bonn police officers" who manhandled him after the attack because they mistook him for the assailant had been much worse than the assault itself.

Watch video 02:16

Halle attack shakes Jews

Police apology

The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Bonn is situated, apologized for the 2018 incident, as did the head of Bonn police. An earlier investigation by the public prosecutor found, however, that there was no basis for legal action against the officers involved.

Melamed's lawyer, Carsten Ilius, also referred Monday to the rise in anti-Semitic crimes in Germany.

"Jewish existence — and this is crazy — is again precarious in Germany," he said. There was a rise of 10% in anti-Semitic crimes in the country between 2017 and 2018.

Last Wednesday, a gunman tried and failed to storm a synagogue in the city of Halle, with the suspect admitting later to having anti-Semitic motives. Two people died and another two were injured during a rampage following the failed attempt.

  • Roonstrasse Synagogue in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Joko)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Cologne, 1959: Swastikas and hate speech

    In December 1959, two members of the Deutsche Reichspartei (DRP) right-wing extremist party painted swastikas and the words "Germans demand: Jews out" on the synagogue in Cologne. Anti-Semitic graffiti emerged across the country. The perpetrators were convicted, and the Bundestag passed a law against "incitement of the people," which remains on the books to this day.

  • Synagogue in Lübeck, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Lübeck, 1994: First arson attack on a temple in decades

    People across the world were horrified at the March 1994 attack on the synagogue in the northern city of Lübeck. For the first time in decades, a synagogue in Germany burned. Four right-wing extremists were eventually convicted of arson. The day after the fire, 4,000 locals took to the streets under the slogan "Lübeck holds its breath." In 1995, the same synagogue was hit by another arson attack.

  • Alte Synagoge in Essen, Germany (picture-alliance/B. Boensch)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Essen, 2000: Stones hurled into Old Synagogue

    Armed with paving stones, more than 100 Palestinians from Lebanon attacked the Old Synagogue in Essen in October 2000. The incident occurred after a demonstration against "violence in the Middle East." A police officer was injured. Mahmud Alaeddin, deputy head of the general delegation of Palestine in Germany, distanced himself from the attack.

  • Neue Düsseldorfer Synagoge in Düsseldorf, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Düsseldorf, 2000: Arson and stones

    A 19-year-old Palestinian and a 20-year-old Moroccan damaged Düsseldorf's New Synagogue with incendiary devices and rocks in October 2000 as "revenge" against Jews and the state of Israel. "We need the respectable people to rebel" against anti-Semitism, then-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder demanded. The federal and state governments and various NGOs launched campaigns to counter extremism.

  • Neue Synagoge in Mainz, Germany (picture-alliance/akg/Bildarchiv Steffens)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Mainz, 2010: Molotov cocktail attack shortly after inauguration

    Shortly after being inaugurated in September 2010, an arson attack hit the New Synagogue in Mainz during the night of October 30. The spectacular Deconstructivist building by architect Manuel Herz was erected on the site of the former main synagogue that was set on fire during the Kristallnacht, the Nazis' national night of pogroms, in 1938.

  • Wuppertal synagogue in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Wuppertal, 2014: Incendiary devices

    In July 2014, three young Palestinians hurled incendiary devices at the front door of the synagogue in Wuppertal. In a highly controversial decision, the court ruled there was "no evidence whatsoever" of anti-Semitic motives. Jews in Germany and the foreign media were outraged. The chairman of the Jewish Community Wuppertal declared the ruling as "an invitation to further crimes."

  • Neue Synagoge in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/Avers)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Berlin, 2019: Knife-wielding attacker

    A man wielding a knife climbed over a barrier at Berlin's New Synagogue on the eve of Shabbat on October 4, 2019, during the holy period between the holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Security personnel overwhelmed the attacker, whose motive remained unclear. Police released him afterwards, a decision Jewish leaders called "a failure" of justice.

  • Synagogue in Halle, Germany (Imago Images/S. Schellhorn)

    Attacks on synagogues in Germany

    Halle, 2019: Shooter on Yom Kippur

    About 80 people were in the synagogue on Wednesday afternoon to observe Yom Kippur, the Jewish calendar's holiest day. The alleged attacker reportedly attempted to shoot his way into the synagogue but was prevented by a safety door. Two passersby were shot to death and two were injured. The suspect, who has a history of right-wing extremist, anti-Semitic, and misogynist rhetoric, was detained.

    Author: Bettina Baumann


 

