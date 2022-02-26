Germany accepting its responsibility 'is welcome,' says ret. US General Ben Hodges

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Distant explosions, long queues and the fear that any moment Russian troops might arrive. Yet most of Kyiv remained calm as DW reporters toured the city.
Most of Russia's allies and countries that usually try to remain neutral are struggling what to make of the attack on Ukraine. But some of Moscow's traditional friends are still fully backing Putin.
German, EU and NATO officials have been quick to harshly condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine. They are holding a flurry of meetings throughout the day.
Artists, musicians and writers worldwide are appalled by Russia's "violation of the European peace order of the past decades."
