 Germany: Aachen hosts ′Fridays for Future′ climate rally | News | DW | 21.06.2019

News

Germany: Aachen hosts 'Fridays for Future' climate rally

Thousands of students have gathered in the German city to urge immediate action against climate change. Activists are also planning to block one of Germany's largest open coal mines nearby.

Students gather for 'Fridays for Future' protests

Around 20,000 protesters from 15 countries are gathering in the western German city of Aachen for "Fridays for Future," a student strike movement calling for bold action to combat climate change.

Luisa Neubauer, an environmental activist, said the students "are not giving up, we stand for cross-border climate protection."

For the past year, students in Europe and across the globe have joined in weekly strikes in a bid to pressure governments into taking major steps to curb CO2 emissions and halt climate change.

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish activist, triggered the movement by protesting outside Sweden's parliament to demand immediate action.

Read more: Germany's youth wake up to their political power

  • A person walks across Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Save Mother Earth!

    Beginning April 15, protesters with Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of London and other cities to demand governments declare a climate and ecological emergency. They occupied key spots in the city, calling on those in charge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and set up citizens' assemblies on climate and ecological justice.

  • Performers arrive at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Creative protests

    Extinction Rebellion, founded last year by academics in the United Kingdom, is one of the world's fastest-growing environmental movements. Their aim is to protest climate change inaction in a creative and nonviolent way. Demonstrators say people are causing their own mass extinction, which is the basis of their "rebellion."

  • Climate change activists display a sign while wear masks depicting Britian's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Waterloo Bridge in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Royal support?

    Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, didn't exactly take part in the sit-in on London's Waterloo Bridge on April 18. The royals are expecting and protesters used the happy event in their demonstration, having the couple "thank" Extinction Rebellion for saving their child's future.

  • Climate change activists demonstrate during the Extinction Rebellion protest, at Canary Wharf (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Stuck to the train

    Activists have used a variety of unusual protest methods to draw maximum attention and get their point across. Throughout the week, they've blocked traffic, climbed atop buses and superglued themselves to buildings and, in the case of this young man at London's Canary Wharf station on April 17, trains.

  • Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Civil disobedience

    The goal of the protests is to temporarily disrupt everyday life. As a result, police have arrested more than 800 people in London alone. Activists want to get the public on their side, but a YouGov survey showed that just 36% of more than 3,500 British polled support the protest, with 52% against.

  • Extinction Rebellion activists strip off in House of Commons public gallery in London(Reuters/EXTINCTION REBELLION)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Naked truth

    Extinction Rebellion protesters first attracted global attention on April 1, during yet another heated Brexit debate in the British Parliament. A group of semi-naked activists revealed themselves in the visitor gallery with slogans including "SOS" and "Stop Wasting Time" written on their bodies, with some gluing their hands to a glass barrier. The scene was quickly broken up my security.

  • Activists on the Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin block traffic (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Global movement

    The Extinction Rebellion protests got their start in London, but the movement has also spread to other major cities around the world. On April 15, these activists on the Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin blocked traffic for hours.

  • Street art bearing the hallmarks of a Banksy piece which appeared at the base of Extinction Rebellion's recent protests in Marble Arch (picture-alliance/dpa/NurPhoto/R. Pope)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Switching tactics?

    On April 21, organizers in London said they were willing to switch tactics and talk with the government. "We're giving them an opportunity now to come and speak to us," said spokesman James Fox. "If they refuse … then this is going to continue and this going to escalate in different, diverse and very creative ways."

    Author: Friedel Taube


Combat climate change

The protest is close to one of Germany's largest lignite mines. Thousands of climate activists are preparing to block access to the vast open coal mine over the weekend.

The site has witnessed large-scale protests in recent years after owner RWE planned to destroy the nearby Hambach Forest in order to expand the mine.

Activists accuse Germany of not doing enough to battle climate change, demanding that Berlin start winding down coal consumption and implementing progressive policies to become CO2 neutral in the near future.

Read more: Climate action: Can we change the climate from the grassroots up? 

Watch video 02:16

What happened to Germany's 'climate chancellor'?

ls/rt (dpa, AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

